Marti Pellow Leads SCROOGE in New Musical Production at Glasgow's Armadillo

One of Scotland's favourite music stars Marti Pellow is set to fulfil his life-long dream: portraying Scrooge in a major new musical directed by one of the most exciting theatre directors in the UK, Thom Southerland with book and lyrics by legendary British composer and lyricist, Leslie Bricusse.

Scrooge The Musical takes over SEC Armadillo in Glasgow between 12 December 2026 and 10 January 2027 for a limited 5-week run. A perfect Christmas gift for Marti Pellow or musical theatre fans out there, presale tickets to Scrooge The Musical will be available to Marti's fans on 12 November and venue subscribers on 13 November, with general on sale on 14 November.

Marti Pellow said: “It feels like I have waited so long to play this part in Leslie Bricusse's Scrooge. This musical is an opportunity to explore one of the greatest journeys in theatre — from bitterness to joy, from isolation to redemption. Scrooge's story is a mirror of our own humanity, it's a reminder that change is always possible, no matter how lost we feel.

“Bricusse's music transforms Dickens' timeless message into something deeply emotional — a celebration of compassion, forgiveness, and the courage to begin again. As a storyteller and songwriter, I'm drawn to the raw vulnerability beneath Scrooge's hardness, and to the hope that lives inside him when he finally opens his heart.

“To play Scrooge is to remind audiences that redemption is not only for him, but for all of us — that the smallest act of kindness can light even the darkest soul. It's a role that humbles, challenges, and ultimately uplifts everyone it touches.

“I am so looking forward to working with Thom Southerland and having the opportunity to create a brand new production in the Armadillo in Glasgow. It will be awesome! What a space to see this musical! The Scottish audiences are the best although I might be a bit biased. Well, the clue is in my accent.

“I have been blessed to play in the West End and on Broadway but Christmas in Scotland will always be special to me. Playing this part and sharing it with my own at such a special time of year will be magical. This is a show for all ages, a family show to remind audiences that it is never too late to change, that compassion can heal what greed has broken, and that every one of us carries both darkness and light. Through Bricusse's beautiful score and timeless story, I want to bring that truth to life — to make people believe, once again, in the miracle of transformation.”

With music career spanning pop, jazz and soul, star roles in huge hit musical theatre productions on the West End (Chicago, Evita, Chess, The Witches of Eastwick, Jekyll & Hyde), consistent chart-topping album and singles, a record for the longest Number One in UK chart history – and even the White House proclaiming a day be named after him! – Marti Pellow is a true renaissance man whose uncompromising dedication and passion for music made him the star that he is today.

This new challenge, and return to music theatre, brings him home to Glasgow, working with one of the UK's leading theatre directors, the award-winning Thom Southerland, whose credits include Titanic The Musical, Noel and Gertie, The Illusionist, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and many others. Thom has been nominated for four consecutive Evening Standard Awards. He has won Best Director 2011 at the Off West End Awards for Me And Juliet at the Finborough Theatre. Amongst others, his Southwark Playhouse productions of Parade, Titanic, Grand Hotel and Mack and Mabel won many awards, with Titanic receiving both the WhatsOnStage and Off West End Awards for Best Production. His work has been produced in London and the USA and has subsequently transferred internationally.

Marti and Thom will work together on this new retelling of the British classic, following in the footsteps of previous stage and screen iterations but promising to stay true to its dark, Dickensian origins.

Scrooge The Musical is a joyful musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved A Christmas Carol. The musical extravaganza was created by legendary British composer and lyricist, Leslie Bricusse, who adapted and expanded his own score for Ronald Neame's 1970 film for the stage. One of the classic Christmas family musicals, the delightfully festive score includes “Father Christmas”, “December The Twenty Fifth”, “Thank You Very Much” and “I Like Life”.

The show premiered at the Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham in 1992 with Anthony Newley as Scrooge (originally played in the film by Albert Finney). It has been produced around the world, including two major revivals at the London Palladium.

Debbie McWilliams, Chief Commercial Officer at the Scottish Event Campus, said: “We're honoured to welcome Marti Pellow and Thom Southerland to the SEC Armadillo for this exciting new production of Scrooge The Musical. Marti is one of Scotland's most iconic performers, a true star whose career has spanned chart-topping pop success, acclaimed solo albums, and celebrated roles in major West End productions. To see him return home to Glasgow to take on such an iconic role will be a real treat for audiences.

“Equally, having a director of Thom Southerland's calibre leading this production makes it even more special. His reputation for creating beautifully staged, emotionally rich musical theatre is second to none, and we can't wait to see how he and Marti bring new life to this much-loved story. This promises to be a landmark moment in our festive calendar and a truly world-class theatrical experience for audiences next Christmas.”

