Lula.XYZ Launches EDINBURGH FRINGE WITH SPICE TO Spotlight Global Majority Artists

LULA.XYZ has launched Edinburgh Fringe with Spice, a new pilot programme designed to highlight Global Majority and non-white artists at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Running throughout the 2025 festival, the initiative includes a dedicated brochure, digital platform, and targeted audience outreach, supported by the City of Edinburgh Council, Underbelly, and Fringe of Colour.

The brochure—available digitally now and in print from Thursday—lists all Fringe shows by non-white artists, created using the Fringe of Colour database. Additional programming includes OommoO.xyz, a public-facing online space spotlighting Global Majority shows and collecting unfiltered audience reviews, and the distribution of 200 free tickets to Global Majority-led Underbelly productions, given to new audiences at no cost to the artists.

“With almost 4,000 shows at the Fringe, fewer than 10% centre artists of colour,” said LULA.XYZ. “Audiences that want to engage with Global Majority stories can’t find us. There has been no easy way to navigate it all—so I decided to do something about it.”

Underbelly Senior Programmer Jodie Adams called the initiative “a crucial new scheme… enabling audiences to see shows by performers of colour that they may otherwise not have seen, and encouraging the wider festival to check out and support these fantastic artists.”

LULA.XYZ is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist working at the intersection of theatre, music, and technology, with credits including I AM – One of many, many of One and North Star Fading.

For the full Edinburgh Fringe with Spice brochure and more information, visit Fringe of Colour.