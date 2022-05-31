LOTTIE PLATCHETT TOOK A HATCHET Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

With a script that melds the cutting quick wit of the finest drag queen-cum-panto dame with the bawdy brassiness of an all American (there ain't nothing like a) dame, Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchet by Justin Elizabeth Sayre, is a high camp, high energy, comedy whodunnit, based on the infamous murder case of Lizzie Borden.

It's 1887 and Lottie (Lauren Lopez), an innocent, pure and unsuspecting spinster, stands accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother. Could a woman really be capable of such a heinous crime? Lottie must confront the truth of what happened that fateful day and what, if any, part she had to play in it.

With an ensemble cast (Tom Lenk, Ryan W Garcia, Tom Detrinis and Justin Elizabeth Sayre) who bring a level of comedy performance matched only by the level of grotesqueness in their mysterious and maniacal characters, Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchet is a queer feminist retelling of a story that has become a firm favourite of the true crime genre. It's a show filled with innuendo, double entendre, sexual depravity and (readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now) the instillation of a toilet. But did Lottie Platchett actually take up a hatchet?

Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchet plays at Assembly Roxy (Upstairs) Venue 139 from August 4 - 27

More info at https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/all-shows/lottie-platchett-took-a-hatchet