LATE NIGHT LEHRER - WITH CASPAR PHILLIPSON to Have English Language Fringe Premiere

#DANISH will present LATE NIGHT LEHRER - WITH Caspar Phillipson, 1st- 9th, 18th -23rd Aug, Greenside, George Street, Lime Studio @20:45, 60 min, From £7, 14+

Dashing Dane Caspar Phillipson, invites you to join him for a naughty Copenhagen cocktail of absurd current affairs, profound insights into the thrilling life of a middle-aged married man, and Tom Lehrer classics in Late Night Lehrer. Edinburgh Fringe 2025 will see the premiere of the English language version of the show, which has been playing in Copenhagen, as well as touring Denmark, for the past five years.

Phillipson is your late-night host at the piano, taking a sharp look at international current affairs and life's absurdities like a dapper Danish Stephen Colbert by way of James Bond's drinks cabinet. Tying the show together with a string of shockingly timely songs by sardonic Sixties music legend Tom Lehrer, this is a morbid yet dazzlingly entertaining evening of satire and music. As Caspar's Danish grandma used to say: 'When you're up to your neck in shit - it's no use hanging your head'.

Late Night Lehrer creator and host Caspar Phillipson says:

"It has been quite a shock to discover just how much the songs of Tom Lehrer resonate again, in this time and day. I started rehearsing and performing one song at a time as a way of directing my artistic energies, at first during covid and then pretty much since.

"And each song has emerged as a bitingly dark and often deliriously hilarious comment to issues we grapple with today - the conflict in Ukraine, a volatile US leadership, discussions of gender and skin colour, the age of retirement, a new Pope etc. People feared for the future when these songs were written during the Cold War - and people's fears for the future are clear and present today.

"We need these songs more than ever - let laughter and musicality bring us together, there is hope."

Performance Details

Late Night Lehrer - With Caspar Phillipson

Venue: Greenside, George Street, Lime

Dates: 1st- 9th, 18th -23rd Aug

Time: 20:45

Duration: 60 min

Ticket Price: From £7

Age Guidance: 14+

Reviews From: 4th Aug

