Kelly Bachman's Stand-Up Hour PATRON SAINT Set For Edinburgh Fringe

Kelly Bachman's stand-up hour "PATRON SAINT" is set to premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August. Drawing from her own experiences, including a very public confrontation with serial predator Harvey Weinstein at a comedy show in New York, Bachman's “PATRON SAINT” delves into themes of virality, spirituality, and healing from trauma with raw humor and a lot of goofiness.

Bachman is a multifaceted talent from North Carolina who is currently based in New York City. Bachman's previous comedy album with Dylan Adler, "RAPE VICTIMS ARE HORNY TOO," headlined Joe's Pub and earned the #2 spot on Paste's list of the 12 Best Comedy Albums of 2022. Paste praised the hour as a “hilarious, fucked-up group therapy session,” and now Bachman is bringing her “side-splittingly silly voices” and “fiery and funny” bits to a new solo show.

Bachman's stand-up has been featured in the FX/Hulu documentary, "HYSTERICAL," and her writing has been published by The Guardian, The New York Times, and Glamour. Most recently, Bachman headlined the New York Comedy Festival.

Reflecting on her new hour, Bachman shares: "When people tell stories about rape survivors, there is often one picture we see—a withering, damaged woman who is resilient despite her immense suffering. After the credits roll on a survivor's story, I find myself wanting to know more about how her life goes on after that. Is she OK? Does she get to be happy? 'PATRON SAINT' explores what defines me as an artist outside of this one wild moment that I had very little control over. I hope to share some lessons I've found, and most of all, just be funny, which is sort of the point of the show."

Kelly Bachman - Patron Saint

Venue: Assembly Rooms, Front Room

Time: 19:45 Dates: 01-26 Aug

Tickets: from £8.00

Bookings: www.assemblyfestival.com or 0131 623 3030

