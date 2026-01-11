Short Attention Span Theatre Returns to Ayr Gaiety for Third Year

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Banish the January blues with a selection of superb new plays courtesy of the acclaimed Short Attention Span Theatre.

The pioneering company is back at The Gaiety Theatre in Ayr for a third consecutive year – presenting half a dozen specially-commissioned short productions.

Audiences will be treated to an eclectic mix of comedy, drama and the supernatural, with themes ranging from post-apocalyptic survival and Victorian literary history to grief, family secrets and the modern obsession with viral content.

There will be performances in The Gaiety Studio on Friday 16 January (7pm) and Saturday 17 January 2026, 2.30pm and 7pm.

Don't miss out on tickets, visit https://thegaiety.co.uk/events/short-attention-span-theatre

"We're so pleased to begin 2026 with a return to the magnificent Ayr Gaiety," says Tom Brogan, co-founder of Short Attention Span Theatre.

"This is our third consecutive year and we can't wait to be back. It's a chance for people to see six brand-new plays for a bargain price.

"Not only is it great value, it's a fantastic way to support grassroots theatre and a chance for audiences to enjoy a magical mix of comedy, drama, chills, thrills and thought-provoking themes in a fantastic venue."

The Programme:

My Little Island by Mark Daniels

Directed by Emily Mahi'ai

Two chalk-and-cheese survivors stranded on a mysterious island can't agree on anything – is this a desert island or post-apocalyptic Hastings? A darkly comic two-hander about class, crisis and clinging to what's familiar when the world ends not with a bang, but a bicker.

King Size Mars Bar by Elaine Malcolmson

Directed by Emily Mahi'ai

Julie (21) is arranging her dad's funeral when his girlfriend – whom she barely knows – starts changing everything. A darkly funny exploration of grief, growing up and the surprises the dead leave behind.

Bog Witch LLC by Katherine Lyle

Directed by Kay Marquis

An ancient bog witch closing a deal with Beelzebub, a boyfriend hunting for his keys and the chaos of working from home... A sharp, funny play about creative ambition, relationship friction and imposter syndrome. Wickedly relatable and darkly romantic – equal parts hex and heart.

The Foreseeable by Alasdair Shaw

Directed by David Hewitson

Jack's waiting to commit a robbery. Donald Angie's waiting to stop him – armed with nothing but an ancient Highland gift and a desperate desire to get back to the football. Sharp, funny and surprisingly moving.

Hyde Within by Jolyn Lynn Crawford

Directed by David Hewitson

Edinburgh, 1885. Robert Louis Stevenson has just burned his masterpiece. Fevered and lost in laudanum dreams, he receives an unexpected visitor: Hyde herself, risen from the ashes. A mesmerising exploration of the extraordinary true story behind literature's most famous transformation.

The Bloody Attic by Kay Marquis

Directed by Kay Marquis

Bernie was famous once – 'Ready Steady Cook' famous. Now he's teaming up with a young content creator to investigate a crumbling farmhouse where eight bodies were discovered. A wickedly funny examination of performance, belief and the lies we tell ourselves in pursuit of connection ... or clicks.

Cast and Creative Team:

The ensemble cast features Gregory Bonnar, Rebekah Copeland, James Keenan, Frazer Kirkland and Sarah Pieraccini. The directors are Emily Mahi'ai, David Hewitson and Kay Marquis. The show is produced by Tom Brogan.

Ticket Information:

Venue: The Gaiety Theatre (Studio), Carrick Street, Ayr, KA7 1NU

The Gaiety Theatre (Studio), Carrick Street, Ayr, KA7 1NU Dates: Friday 16 January 2026 at 7pm; Saturday 17 January 2026 at 2.30pm and 7pm

Friday 16 January 2026 at 7pm; Saturday 17 January 2026 at 2.30pm and 7pm Tickets: £15 – visit https://thegaiety.co.uk/events/short-attention-span-theatre

£15 – visit https://thegaiety.co.uk/events/short-attention-span-theatre Box Office: 01292 288235

01292 288235 Email: info@ayrgaiety.co.uk

