Katie Norris Will Bring Brand New Show GO WEST, OLD MAID to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Following her big win of 'Best Show' at this year's Leicester Comedy Festival Awards, Katie Norris will be returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her brand new show, 'Go West, Old Maid'. As well as following her recent award win, the news follows a triumphant debut run at the Fringe last year which saw her sell out her entire Fringe run, including extra shows added to keep up with demand.

Fringe audiences will be delighted to hear that with her suitcase in hand, Katie will be presenting an autobiographical hour for her fellow cat ladies and theatre nerds. 'Go West, Old Maid' is a show packed full of unhinged honestly with a musical theatre edge that touches on being a single cat lady feeling the pressure of traditional milestones from friends and family.

Last year's Fringe show, 'Farm Fatale', saw Katie receive incredible critical praise with many highlighting her sensational on stage presence and talented performance. After a sell out Fringe run, she went on to perform a sold out London run at the Soho Theatre and earlier this year she won Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival Awards 2025. Katie was also the winner of the Musical Comedy Awards 2023, nominee for NextUp's Biggest Award in Comedy and semi-finalist at the BBC New Comedy Awards 2023.

Katie is well known for being half of the cult comedy duo Norris & Parker, with whom she has had multiple sell outruns across London and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Her success with Norris & Parker saw Katie featured in the top comedy picks from The Guardian, Evening Standard and The Independent. She can also be heard on BBC Radio 4's The Now Show, Newsjack and DMs are Open.

Performances run 30th July - 24th August.

