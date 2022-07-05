JESUS, JANE, MOTHER AND ME Premieres at the Edinburgh Fringe

Award-winning writer and director Philip Stokes (Heroin(e) For Breakfast) returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with the world premiere of Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me at the Pleasance Dome from 3 August. Produced by Lawrence Batley Theatre in association with KETCHUP productions and Richard Jordan Productions the show is performed by Jack Stokes in his Edinburgh debut.

Stokes' critically acclaimed plays include Heroin(e) For Breakfast (Underbelly 2009/Pleasance, 2019), Uber Hate Gang (Underbelly, 2010), and My Filthy Hunt (Underbelly, 2011). His work has had sold-out across the globe winning awards including the Fringe Review Outstanding Theatre Award and the Adelaide Holden Street Theatre Award and gaining five-star reviews from international press. He is recognised by the British Library as a Culturally Important Playwright of the 21st Century.

Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me is the darkly hilarious and moving story of a strange boy called Daniel Valentine, the ultimate superfan whose life has been devoted to his two favourite things, Jesus... and Jane McDonald. Daniel's mother is a superfan too, but one day her actions cause it all to go horribly wrong. When Daniel has returns to the family home, can old wounds ever truly be healed?

This hilarious and powerful piece of new writing is a twisted coming-of-age story about how hard growing up can be when you're a little bit "different". Exploring idolisation, young people's mental health and the dynamic between mother & son, Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me a tragicomedy full of the northern heart and emotional grit of Stokes' previous Fringe hits.

Philip Stokes said: "I'm thrilled to be heading back to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer. After a successful revival of Heroin(e) for Breakfast at the Pleasance in 2019, it's great to be returning with a brand-new show. After the last couple of years it's been fantastic to have the chance to write and direct a new production with the support of Lawrence Batley Theatre, KETCHUP & Richard Jordan, and I can't wait for audiences to see it."

Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me is performed by emerging talent Jack Stokes making his Fringe debut as Daniel Valentine. The creative team includes set and lighting design by Craig Lomas (Heroin(e) For Breakfast) and sound design by Annie May Fletcher (Hedwig & The Angry Inch - Leeds Playhouse/HOME Manchester).

Tickets priced from £7.50 can be booked now at pleasance.co.uk