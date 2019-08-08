INBETWEENERS' Joe Thomas Comes to Theatre Royal in WHAT'S IN A NAME?

Joe Thomas, best known for his role in E4's The Inbetweeners, is to star in a play at Theatre Royal, Glasgow.

Presented by Adam Blanshay Productions, What's In a Name? will run at the city venue from Tuesday 1 October until Saturday 5 October as part of a UK tour.

The witty and razor-sharp production, which opened to critical acclaim at the Birmingham Rep in 2017 tells the story of father-to-be Vincent and his partner Anna who are invited to dinner by his sister Elizabeth and her husband, Peter. They are joined by childhood friend Carl for a mature and sophisticated gathering. The meal is lovingly prepared, and wine carefully selected. The friends are prepared for the usual humorous exchanges they've come to expect.

But when a startling revelation about the name chosen for Vincent's and Anna's expected child becomes the catalyst for a destructive argument which spirals hysterically out of control. Tonight no one is holding back! Egos, childish resentment and unspoken feelings are relentlessly and hilariously exposed for the first time.

Joe, who plays Vincent will be joined on stage by, James Lance (Jeeves and Wooster, Northern Soul), Summer Strallen (Top Hat, Young Frankenstein) and Alex Gaumond (Company, Dirty Rotten Scoundrel, Matilda). Further casting is to be announced.

The original play premiered in 2010 at the Thétre Edouard VII in Paris, France, where the production received six Molière Award nominations and ran for over 300 performances. Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière then wrote the screenplay for the film (2011) which played to over 3.25 million people in France alone. It received widespread critical acclaim, and won several César awards from the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques, along with the Grand Prix Hydro-Québec at the Festival du cinéma international en Abitibi-Témiscamingue, and the Radio Canada Audience Award at the Cinéfranco International Francophone Film Festival in Toronto. The Italian translation of the movie went on to receive several prestigious Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalist awards. The play has now been translated into over 22 languages, and has had incredible box office success around the world.

What's In A Name? is written by Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière with adaptation, translation and direction by Jeremy Sams. Set will be designed by Francis O'Connor and lighting design is by Rick Fisher.





