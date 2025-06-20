I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL and HOW NOT TO FUND A HONEYMOON Will Play at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first-ever staged production of 80's horror comedy rock musical I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL and the one-act dark comedy HOW NOT TO FUND A HONEYMOON are headed to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. Brought across from NYC by Tony-nominated co-producers of Broadway’s Operation Mincemeat, Claire Feuille and Josh Dooley, I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL plays at theSpace @ Niddry St (Upper): Venue 9 from 1-22 August, and HOW NOT TO FUND A HONEYMOON plays at theSpace Triplex Studio: Venue 38 from 1-16 August.

I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is a non-stop, big laugh, high-voltage musical from the twisted mind of Sean Matthew Whiteford, directed by Rachel Klein (Bettie Page: Queen of the Pin-ups), musical directed by Ryan MacKenzie, and costumed by Juda Leah.

After being pushed over the edge by the most popular kids at school, four-eyed wallflower Nancy Nelson cries to the heavens for help! But it is Satan who hears her cry. The Devil transforms Nancy into a big-haired, foul-mouthed, sex bomb rocker who's hungry for souls, and sweet revenge is on the menu! Who will save Nancy? And will the power of love for who she really is break the spell before it’s too late?

The musical (under its previous incarnation, Girlfriend From Hell: The Musical) has been performed in concerts and staged readings at The Gene Frankel Theatre (NYC), Green Room 42 (NYC), 54 Below (NYC), The Cutting Room (NYC), The CENTER for Performing Arts (Rhinebeck, NY). This upcoming production is the first time audiences will witness a fully-staged production of this iconic musical in the UK.

“I’m beyond elated to bring this brand-new show to life at Edinburgh Fringe with this tremendous team. I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is, at the surface, a hilarious 80s horror rock show in the spirit of the films and music I’ve adored my whole life. Threaded within is a beautiful love story about how proudly owning your true, authentic identity has the power to save the world. It’s a feel-good time, the music is outrageously high-octane, and while it’s set in the past, the story is meant for today,” said Sean Matthew Whiteford (book, music, lyrics).

Claire Feuille and Josh Dooley of Feuille Dooley Productions will serve as Lead Producers, along with Producers Bryan Campione and Leo de Rothschild.

I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL will perform at Upper Theatre at theSpace @Niddry St: Venue 9 (Niddry St, Edinburgh, EH1 1TH). Previews run August 1st and 2nd, with opening night August 3rd. The production will conclude August 22nd. Performances are nightly at 22:30 (10:30PM).

HOW NOT TO FUND A HONEYMOON is a funny, absurd short play by Stephanie Greenwood, directed and sound designed by Colette Hamilton. The cast will include Greenwood, Feuille, and Ausette Anderies.

The problem: Gwen and Charlie are strapped for cash. Their wedding is coming up and they have no way to pay for the honeymoon of their dreams. Not in this economy. The solution: Break into Aunt Robyn’s house and steal the mysterious treasure that she is always bragging about but no one has ever seen. This is how Charlie and Gwen find themselves outside Aunt Robyn’s house holding a rock, wondering if they should throw it through her window and really hoping that she is definitely on holiday.

Claire Feuille (Feuille Dooley Productions) will serve as Lead Producer, in association with Stephanie Greenwood (Very Rascals). This production will mark a return to Scotland for Greenwood, Hamilton, and Anderies, who are all alumni of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

HOW NOT TO FUND A HONEYMOON will perform at theSpace Triplex Studio: Venue 38 (The Prince Philip Building, 19 Hill Place EH8 9DP). Previews run August 1st and 2nd, with opening night August 3rd. The production will conclude August 16th. Performances are daily at 11:05AM.

