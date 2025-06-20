Gravity and Other Myths to Present TEN THOUSAND HOURS at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



House of Oz will present Ten Thousand Hours by Gravity and Other Myths from 31st Jul - 24th Aug (not 11th, 18th), Main Hall, Assembly @ 11.40, (60 minutes).

Step, walk, jump, flip, fly. We are all masters of something. This is an ode to time, sweat, and sacrifices. A love letter to our devoted bodies. An invitation to watch us work.

Back by popular demand! Circus superstars Gravity and Other Myths return to the Assembly Main Stage this Edinburgh Fringe with their critically acclaimed international smash hit Ten Thousand Hours fresh from its latest prestigious award win, the Adelaide Critics Circle Award 2025, at the Adelaide Fringe. A perfect family show, the spellbinding sixty-minute spectacular doesn't just showcase the physical mastery of the company's eight elite acrobats, it shares the secret behind their success - time, sweat and sacrifice.

Now on their sixth visit to the Fringe, Gravity and Other Myths have become firm favourites with locals and visitors alike. Their past shows, A Simple Space, Macro, The Pulse and Backbone all having garnered international plaudits for being as technically brilliant, fascinating and inspiring as they are exhilarating.

Follow Gravity and Other Myths' eight world-class acrobats as they investigate physical skill; how we obtain it, how we perfect it, and how it can transform our lives. Through highlighting the nuance of high-level acrobatics, audiences experience a heightened appreciation of the countless hours required to master the skills they are witnessing. Ten Thousand Hours is a revelry of the distinct physical language that defines Gravity and Other Myths and a celebration of the pursuit of mastery.

The work captures and champions Gravity and Other Myths' guiding values, spotlighting genuine human connection and acrobatic virtuosity. Following in the footsteps of A Simple Space, the company's most cherished and prolific work to date, Ten Thousand Hours invites audiences to witness acrobatics at a level they have never seen before. GOM's latest, trailblazing creation features a cast of elite acrobats, all internationally renowned masters of their artform. Through honest, cheeky and daring physical storytelling, their superhuman skills become relatable ensuring audiences of all ages are glued to their seats.

Director Lachlan Binns said:

"Ten Thousand Hours is about the excitement of learning something new. Our artists have spent their lives in the pursuit of mastering their craft, whether that be acrobatics, gymnastics, music, or dance and their journeys share remarkable similarities.

There's the excitement of the first steps, the frustrations as skills become more and more challenging, the elation at a breakthrough, and the resulting surge of progress. There's late nights filled with blood, sweat, and tears. There are the often-missed friends and social events lost to immovable training sessions, competitions, and performances. There's the joy we share working together, playing, competing with, and supporting each other through it all.

This is something every person has gone through. We are all at the beginning, middle, or nearing the end of these many thousands of journeys, sometimes all at the same time, and this show aims to celebrate that. This show also marks the beginning of an exciting new journey for me: directing."

Winner of Adelaide Critics Circle Award at Adelaide Fringe 2025. Winner of Best Circus Award at Adelaide Fringe 2024. Winner of a House of Oz Purse Prize 2024. Ten Thousand Hours is presented as part of the 2025 House of Oz season.

The House of Oz Edinburgh 2025 season also includes The Listies Make Some Noise from The Listies, Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence by Crash Theatre Company, FLICK from Mad Nun Productions, TRIPTYCH Redux by Lewis Major Projects, Orpheus and Eurydice by Circa (at the Edinburgh International Festival) and Skinny by Michelle Pearson.

