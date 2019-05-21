Gravity & Other Myths Bring BACKBONE To Edinburgh Fringe

Backbone, the third touring production from world-leading contemporary circus company Gravity & Other Myths (GOM), makes its Scottish debut at Underbelly's majestic McEwan Hall during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe following more than 170 shows in 18 countries since its premiere at the Adelaide Festival in 2017.

Embracing GOM's inherent and inimitable style, Backbone is a celebration of everything that's gone before. A cast of 10 acrobats and 2 musicians deliver a relentless performance that is both as intensely beautiful as it is fiercely raw. Strength in its many forms is deconstructed and explored through a high-octane spree of physical virtuosity and acrobatic prowess.

Backbone is a visual extravaganza, offering audiences the opportunity to experience circus in its most visceral form, circus that dispenses of trickery and distraction, circus that goes straight for the jugular and leaves no viewer unmoved. In true GOM style, human connections and camaraderie are explored onstage through a huge array of jaw dropping acrobatic disciplines, as trust and physical strength are frenetically pushed to the absolute limits.

A Simple Space wowed Fringe audiences in 2013, 2015, and 2017. This August, viewers can once again experience GOM's raw contemporary circus punch. In Backbone this is developed further still and laid against a deceptively DIY aesthetic, told through a stunningly visual production and set in the grand surrounds of McEwan Hall, elevating to an entirely new level.

Sexy but sincere, raw yet utterly disciplined, Backbone is proof you can't do the impossible without heathy amounts of risk, sweat and trust.





