Gilded Balloon and Padlox Escape Rooms Launch Brand New Search Party Edinburgh

Gilded Balloon and Padlox Escape Rooms are extremely excited to announce the latest edition of Search Party Edinburgh, their addictively popular treasure hunt.

Get ready for an extraordinary interactive adventure that will take you on a hunt through the stunning streets of Edinburgh's magical city centre. You and your teammates will get to know more about some of the city's most iconic landmarks and locations whilst finding clues, playing games, and solving puzzles in order to complete the mission at hand. Can you track down Edinburgh's long lost spirit animal, known affectionately as "The Reekie Beastie"?

Escape room meets walking tour, Search Party Edinburgh is SO MUCH FUN (and you might even learn something along the way!).

Searchers assembled? Smarty pants on? Let's go!

Teams can register any time and will be able to play throughout the summer until the end of September. Teams will be timed and added to the leader board on the Search Party website as they complete the trail.

This summer's version of the trail takes between 1 - 1.5 hours to complete. All FAQs, accessibility info and detailed information about the game and how it works are available on the Search Party website.

Register your team today and get playing right away!

Learn more at www.edinburghsearchparty.co.uk.