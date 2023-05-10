Gilded Balloon Unveils Full Fringe 2023 Programme

Gilded Balloon has announced over 170 new shows for Fringe 2023. Housed across three major venue hubs and at The Queen's Hall, the announcement marks a triumphant return to the festival showcasing a line up of unmissable live entertainment.

Known for its rip-roaring roster, Gilded Balloon's latest additions include a new show from Jon Culshaw (Dead Ringers, The Impressions Show) who returns to the Fringe with Imposter Syndrome, alongside American comedian, actress and plus-size model Megan Stalter (Queer As Folk, HBO's Hacks) who promises An Evening of Mayhem in her Festival debut. Following his Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award nomination, rising star Paul Black brings a dose of Nostalgia to the Fringe following a sell out run at Glasgow's King's Theatre, and viral sensation Bailey J Mills makes their Edinburgh debut with Unfiltered + Scummy.

The Fringe's original home of comedy is also proud to host some of this year's most exciting debuts, including shows from Kathy Maniura, Robbie McShane, Kuan-Wen Huang, Shane Daniel Byrne, Joe White, Ginny Hogan, Jaz Mattu, Cam Gavinski and Chelsea Hart.

For the first time ever, three RuPaul's Drag Race favourites - Lawrence Chaney, Trinity K. Bonet and Victoria Scone - will perform their finest stand up material in the all-new line up show Drag Stars of Comedy, appropriately hosted at The Queen's Hall. In other news for fans of drag and cabaret, A'Whora, Sminty Drop, Kiki Snatch and Coco Couture come together to pay tribute to Moulin Rouge in the sickening burlesque extravaganza Lady Marmite; The Hairy Godmothers invite audiences to Be Their Guest in A Whole New World of adult fairytale with Dizney in Drag alongside their late-night offering Wet, which explores the vast oceans of femininity; and Club Cummings regular Jesus L'Oreal (he/hymn) delivers a sacre-licious hour of song, dance and Jehovah's Fitness.

For the Fringe's youngest visitors, The Slightly Annoying Elephant is brought to life by London's award-winning home of puppetry Little Angel Theatre, based on the original book by David Walliams; musical-comedy versions of Shakespeare's greatest works bring the family-fun in Smashing Shakespeare; children are taken on a quest to summon the seventh wonder of the imaginary world in Glom Glom and the Musical Monster Millipede; Scottish dance troupe Gallus Stooshie make ceilidhs cool again; and the heartwarming story of an old man who forms a dancing duo with a homeless dog is told in the high-energy comedy Strictly Barking.

Jack Docherty, the BAFTA-winning star of Scot Squad and Absolutely debuts Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives, reminiscing on the time spent with David Bowie on his chat show in 1997; The Chase's Vixen Jenny Ryan breaks away from teatime telly to make her Fringe debut in Out of the Box, promising an evening of song, storytelling and showbiz secrets; all 236 episodes of Friends are retold through the eyes of the character who kept everyone caffeinated in FRIEND (The One With Gunther); and Loose Woman Kaye Adams presents a live edition of her How To Be 60 podcast.

Music lovers can dance the night away with stars of Britain's Got Talent The Jive Aces as they take audiences on journey from the roots of Elvis to sizzling swing; Fay Fife of The Rezillos brings her insurgent alt-country outfit The Countess of Fife to the festival for the first time; Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Adam Holmes promises Musical Medicine in his show that is bound to soothe the soul; award-winning troubadour Dean Owens and his big band The Sinners transport audiences to a Tucson cantina through their unique blend of Scottish roots and Americana; and Kirsten Adamson, daughter of rock legend Stuart Adamson (Big Country) showcases the emotionally charged songs from her new album, Landing Place.

For thrill-seekers, Séance: Live recreates a nail-biting Victorian séance in a once-in-a-lifetime experience not for the faint hearted, and following a sell-out Australian festival season, Hypnotist Matt Hale brings his unmissable 80's Spectacular comedy hypnosis show to Edinburgh for the first time, inviting audience members to laugh along, sing along or even star in the show.

On the theatre front, festival favourite playwright and actor Henry Naylor returns with Afghanistan Is Not Funny following the show's critically-acclaimed season in 2022; Prickly Pear Productions debuts Walking Home, an important piece exploring the politics and tensions within the issue of sexual violence against women and people of marginalised genders; Upstart! Gives a voice to Shakespeare's rebel daughter Judith in a retelling of her life; and coming-of-age tale Blossoming (You Undo Me) follows a young Chinese immigrant growing into his queerness.

This year's Scottish theatre offerings include Alba, which tells the tale of high school students facing 2014's independence referendum whilst navigating teenage life in working class Glasgow; The Collie's Shed follows four retired miners in East Lothian as a review into the policing of the '80s mining strike affects them and their relationships; Lynn Ferguson shows how the casual tales we tell reveal who we really are in Storyland; and Ron Emslie stars in Man Shed, which explores the joy of sheds, the pain of loss and the comfort of friendship.

Katy and Karen Koren, Directors of the Gilded Balloon, said: "We are delighted to present our full programme for Fringe 2023. The Fringe is such an important festival for Scotland and the world, and we're incredibly proud to work with some outstanding international and local talent across our venues. We truly have something for everyone this year and can't wait to welcome the world to Edinburgh for a Summer filled with truly unmissable live entertainment."