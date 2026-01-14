FrightFest Announces Glasgow Film Festival Line-up With Glee Star to Attend

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It’s full scream ahead as FrightFest, the UK’s No.1 horror & fantasy film event, presents three days of trauma, terror and tantalising thrills. Once again housed at the iconic Glasgow Film Theatre, the nation’s “Woodstock of gore” embraces the latest genre discoveries from around the world, including five world premieres, with eight new feature films, plus a short film showcase which highlights filmmakers exclusively from the UK and Ireland.

Stars in attendance at the event will include THE RESTORATION AT GRAYSON MANOR leads Chris Colfer (Glee) and Alice Krige (Star Trek), and JAILBROKEN star Bryan Larkin (London Has Fallen, Vikings).

FrightFest co-director Alan Jones said: “For twenty-one years, FrightFest has joyfully programmed for collective gasps, laughs, screams and applause from our ever-supportive audiences within the Glasgow Film Festival. This year’s prime selection of unusual films will innovate, challenge, thrill and amaze as we platform both features and shorts from the most creative talents working in the genre”.

FrightFest kicks off with a special World premiere screening of Vasily Chuprina’s relentless, high-stakes action thriller JAILBROKEN, which is set entirely within a single prison cell. The film is co-produced by Scottish production company Up Helly Aa and has a key Scottish cast, headed up by David Hayman, Bryan Larkin, Shauna MacDonald and Armin Karima. Many of the cast and crew will be attending the screening.

FrightFest’s two-day pass event kicks off on Friday 6 March with the UK premiere of BURY THE DEVIL. Putting the viewer in the terrifying action from the start, the unravelling mystery makes for a fun, twisty roller-coaster ride that puts a new spin on the exorcism genre.

Next up is the World Premiere of Howard J. Ford’s creature feature BONE KEEPER, a monstrous tale of discovery and survival, deep within a remote cave system. Glasgow welcomes back the prolific UK director, who will introduce the film alongside some of the cast.

This is followed by the UK premiere of BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL, directed by David Kittredge. The documentary explores director John Boorman's infamous sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic, examining its disastrous production, critical failure, and its lasting impact, featuring interviews with Boorman, Linda Blair, Louise Fletcher, and many others.

The main evening presentation is the UK premiere of Glenn McQuaid’s uniquely camp sci-fi horror comedy, THE RESTORATION AT GRAYSON MANOR, where The Beast with Five Fingers meets the Universal Monsterverse. McQuaid, known for I Sell The Dead and Tales From Beyond The Pale, will be attending alongside star Alice Krige.

Welcome to The Ring updated for the TikTok age, as Friday evening climaxes with the UK premiere of THE CURSE, Kenichi Ugana’s shocking satire on the terrors hiding in addictive internet algorithms.

Satur day’s lethal line-up starts with the international premiere of Connor Marsden’s visceral shocker, VIOLENCE, a shattering fast and furious love story wrapped in the raw energy of punk and action-horror. It will hit the audience like a sledgehammer to the chest!

Following its debut success at last year’s event, FrightFest presents another SHORT FILM SHOWCASE strand, which continues to shine the spotlight on home-grown talent, unleashing the creative imaginations of eight up-and-coming directors from the UK and Ireland. All the directors and various cast will be attending, making this a truly joyous celebration of the next generation of filmmakers.

The Convenience Store

Then we have the UK premiere of THE CONVENIENCE STORE, a major Japanese horror movie adaptation of the popular Chilla's Art game, directed by Jiro Nagae. Rising star Kotona Minami plays the lead role, a worker who has to grapple with terrifying events in a midnight convenience store.

The evening programme kicks off with the World premiere of RED RIDING, Craig Conway’s directorial debut, a horror-thriller that reimagines the classic Little Red Riding Hood fairytale through a gritty contemporary lens. Conway, Neil Marshall (who executive-produced), and some of the cast will be joining us to introduce the film.

Next is the UK premiere of KARMADONNA, which follows a pregnant woman given a brutal ultimatum by a divine voice to eliminate corrupt figures or lose her unborn baby. Blending intense violence with social critique on religion, greed, and modern malaise, this dark, dystopian fable is directed by Aleksander Radivojević, co-writer of A Serbian Film.

The event climaxes with Australian fantasy horror DEATHKEEPER, directed by Tristan Barr and adapted from the Novella series The Deathkeeper by Vasilios Bouzas. A creepy, unsettling and highly mysterious atmosphere all add to a compulsive, haunting experience.

Ticket information:

FrightFest Passes are £88 and available from 10am on Friday 16 January 2026. Passes will be exchanged for admission wristbands, prior to the first screening on March 6, which must be worn at all times to access all FrightFest films on Friday 6 March and Saturday 7 March ONLY.

Tickets for JAILBREAK, plus individual tickets for the Friday and Saturday films, are on sale to CineCard / CineCard+ members from Friday 23 January from 10am. General sale starts on Monday 26 January 2026 at 10am.

Prices: £12.00 / £9.60 (concessions).

Please be aware that the FrightFest Thursday night film is not part of the Friday and Saturday pass. This film requires attendees to purchase a separate single ticket.

How to get Tickets:

Online: Passes - https://www.glasgowfilm.org/movie/gff26-frightfest-weekend-pass

Individual Films - https://www.glasgowfilm.org and search by title or date

Note: Passes go live at 10am on Friday 16 January. Individual film tickets will be available from Friday 23 January at 10am for Cinecard / Cinecard+ members, and from Monday 26 January at 10am for all customers.

By Phone: (0141) 332 6535, extension 2 (please leave a voicemail if we are unable to answer your call)

In Person: Glasgow Film Theatre Box Office, 12 Rose Street, Glasgow G3 6RB.

Please note that all films contain graphic scenes of strong violence and sustained threat.

