FILLS MONKEY: WE WILL DRUM YOU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

If Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keyton had been French, and had become exceptionally skilled percussionists, Fills Monkey: We Will Drum You might just be the show they would have made.

Joyous, silly and extraordinarily talented Sébastien Rambaud and Yann Coste are the duo behind the band. They have toured the world, playing over a thousand shows. Both have a wealth of credits as live and recording artists, working with numerous bands and artists both in France and across the globe.

Without spoken words, Fills Monkey cross language barriers and connect to audiences of all ages, combining the power of rhythm with the visuals of cartoon-like play. Each and every beat forms part of a conversation as the audience are taken on an exuberant musical journey.

In this brand new show, We Will Drum You, they blend pure joy and comedy with extraordinary musicianship as the audience are taken on a whistle stop tour of humour, mime and instrumental gymnastics, spanning the accoustic past and digital future. From drumkits, via handpans, syths and samplers, kalimbas and theramins to instruments you can't even name (plus a few power tools) these aural jugglers take us from the heights of a concert light show to quiet mystical moments, finding games as they play with sound all building to a percussive crescendo.

Both performers are exceptional drummers and fuse musical styles from rock to heavy metal, and Latin to jazz, creating rhythmic heaven as they play tribute to their favourite artists including: AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, U2, The Weekend, DJ Snake and more. Their drumsticks are magic and their irresistible beats will go straight to your heart.

Full of heart and bursting with rhythmical talent, audiences can't help but tap their feet, clap their hands and be uplifted by Fills Monkey's joyous energy. We Will Drum You is a fun-packed experience to delight the whole family.

Fills Monkey: We Will Drum You plays at the Grand at Pleasance Courtyard (venue 33) from 3 - 29 August

More info: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/fills-monkey-we-will-drum-you#overview