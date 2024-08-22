Derren Brown Brings Brand New Live Show ONLY HUMAN To The King's Theatre This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The multi award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion, Derren Brown, returns to the stage of the King's Theatre in Glasgow next Spring with a brand-new live show, Only Human.

The content of Only Human is still under wraps, but it is guaranteed to give audiences a mind-blowing experience that will take their breath away. Prepare to be astonished!

Only Human will come to Glasgow for a week from Tuesday 29 April – Saturday 3 May 2025. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 23 August.

Derren Brown said:

‘After a year off from touring, I am ready to start the momentous climb to putting together another show. I've just realised it's my 11th. Each show begins with a blank canvas and the question of what I could do with a thousand or more people locked in a room with me. It's exciting, very exciting.'

Only Human is written by Derren Brown, Andrew O'Connor and Stephen Long.

It is directed by Andrew O'Connor, with set design by Simon Higlett, video design by Simon Wainwright, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones and sound design by Beth Duke. The age recommendation for the show is 12+.

Only Human is Derren Brown's 19th tour. Amongst his many previous productions are Derren Brown Showman, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Enigma, Derren Brown's Svengali and Derren Brown: Miracle.

His shows have garnered a record-breaking five Olivier Award nominations for Best Entertainment, winning twice – the largest number of nominations and wins for one-person shows in the history of the Awards. His 2017 show, Secret, won the New York Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and returned for a sell-out run on Broadway in 2019.

Only Human is presented by arrangement with Vaudeville Productions, Michael Vine, Andrew O'Connor, Paul Sandler and Derren Brown for Only Human Productions Ltd.

General Management is by John Dalston and Marketing is by Helen Snell Marketing/PR

King's Theatre Glasgow

29 April-3 May 2025

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

On Sale Soon

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

6-10 May 2025

https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

On Sale Soon

Comments

