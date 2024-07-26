David O'Joherty, Larry Dean And Jason Byrne Join Edinburgh Festival Fringe WONDERBOX Podcast Specials

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Russell Howard will be joined by a lineup of esteemed, award-winning comedians over three Edinburgh Festival Fringe Wonderbox podcast specials, recorded in front of a live audience for the first time.

Russell is set to chat to David O'Doherty (Ch 4's Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC 2's Live At The Apollo, Ch 4's Along For the Ride with David O'Doherty) on the 1st August, Larry Dean (BBC2's Mock The Week, Comedy Central UK's Roast Battle, ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show) on the 2nd August and Jason Byrne (BBC 2's Live at the Apollo, ITV1's Comedy Annual, Dave's One Night Stand) on the 4th August at the Assembly Gordon Aikman Theatre, with each event starting at 12.15pm.

Launching in to the Top 10 Comedy Podcasts, Wonderbox has seen Russell chat to guests including John Oliver, Jameela Jamil, Shaun Keaveny, Roisin Conaty, Munya Chawawa, Jimmy Carr, Jack Whitehall, Greg Davies and Guz Khan, about personal mementos they'd keep in their Wonderbox to remind them about important moments in their lives. Clips from episodes have amassed over 80 million views on social media, with several going viral such as Jimmy Carr describing his dream cocktail (17 million views), Greg Davies on his missing Paella dish (7.9 million views) and Fatiha El-Ghorri diving into language (3.1 million views).

Alongside the podcast, Russell will test new material at Assembly, Studio Two on 31st July and the 1st, 2nd and 4th August at 5.10pm.

Tickets are on general sale now and available at www.russell-howard.co.uk.

After the global success of writing and starring in 182 episodes of The Russell Howard Hour (Sky) and Russell Howard's Good News (BBC), as well as six stand-up specials, Russell's clips have garnered over 1 billion views on social media, and he has sold 2 million tickets worldwide. Russell is currently on his fourth and biggest world tour to date with Russell Howard Live, which has seen him sell over 315,000 tickets and perform over 200 shows across the UK (including 13 sell-out shows at the iconic London Palladium), Europe, America, Australia and New Zealand.

Following the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Russell is set to play Canada and The Nordic Region, ahead of returning to the U.S. for additional dates. Russell has over 9 million followers on social media.

