Dates Set For MAKE IT HAPPEN Starring Brian Cox at Dundee Rep Theatre

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have announced the dates of preview shows for Make It Happen, an epic new production that sees Brian Cox make his return to the stage where he first began his career. Make It Happen will run at Dundee Rep Theatre as part of a series of preview performances from 18 to 26 July.

Pre-sale for Friends of Dundee Rep will open at 12pm on Tuesday 15th April before a general sale commencing at 12pm on Thursday 17th April.

Following its preview run at Dundee Rep, Make It Happen will then head to the Edinburgh International Festival where its world premiere will open the Festival's 2025 programme of theatre, music, opera, and dance. It runs for a week at the Festival Theatre from 1–9 August, with previews at the International Festival on 30 and 31 July.

A proud Dundonian, Brian has a strong history with both the city and its theatrical institutions. Brian first stepped on to the Rep stage over 63 years ago in 1961 and quickly became a mainstay at the theatre, working as a stage manager for a few years and starring in his first show, The Dover Road at age 15. Since those early formative years, Brian has since returned to the Rep several times, most recently for the Theatre's 80th birthday celebrations in 2019 where he performed An Evening with Brian Cox.

Telling the story of the rise and fall of the biggest bank in the world – The Royal Bank of Scotland – Make It Happen sees Brian Cox take on the role of Adam Smith, Scotland's ‘founder of modern capitalism' opposite Sandy Grierson as Fred “The Shred” Goodwin, the bank's CEO. When Goodwin's fervent belief in the wisdom of Smith's economic philosophy causes the once-prudent RBS to plummet, Scotland suddenly finds itself at the very heart of the 2008 financial crash.

Written by James Graham (Sherwood, Dear England), hailed as one of the most influential and finger-on-the-pulse writers of our time, and directed by Dundee Rep's Artistic Director Andrew Panton, this bitingly funny new satire delves into the unchecked growth, spiralling greed and nail-biting hubris that brought the world's economy to its knees. The play is a unique co-production between three of Scotland's leading performance arts companies in Dundee Rep Theatre, The National Theatre of Scotland, and Edinburgh International Festival.

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director of Dundee Rep Theatre said: “It's a landmark moment for Dundee Rep and our city to welcome legendary actor, Brian Cox back onto the Rep stage, having started his career with the theatre 63 years ago. Dundee audiences will have the unique opportunity of being first to witness Brian telling this vital story of our nation's recent history, events that had repercussions right across the globe. We're proud that our production will then transfer to the Edinburgh International Festival to meet audiences from all over the world.”

