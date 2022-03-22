Daniel Nicholas' EUGENE Returns For Spring Tour

Ingenious Fools presents the national tour of Eugene. A TED talk meets The Terminator in a dystopian sci-fi comedy show about humanity vs machine, written and performed by Daniel Nicholas and directed by Emily Howlett, 7th April - 21st May.

Following an Autumn tour in 2021, writer and performer Daniel Nicholas' Eugene returns for a national tour this Spring. In the not too distant future, millionaire, inventor and narcissistic tech giant 'Hugh' from Hu-Bris industries is launching the first superhuman A.I. computer at a press conference. A comedy sci-fi show where Eugene speaks to the audience via an on stage screen and via their smart phones, posing the ultimate question of what happens when we give technology power to solve our global problems. Every show is BSL interpreted and provides intergrated captioning via The Difference Engine, delivering part of the story through the audience's smart device and meaning that every performance is accessible to deaf/hard of hearing people.

Eugene was selected by the Pleasance and York Theatre Royal for the National Partnerships Scheme for Yorkshire and awarded a place in the Pleasance Programme 2021. The scheme identifies and supports exceptional artists and companies to recognise the extraordinary work being created outside London.

Dan Nicholas said, "I'm excited to be bringing Eugene on an Arts Council England funded national tour this Spring and to have every show BSL interpreted as well as having integrated captions throughout, offering more people the opportunity to see it. I think this show really resonates with what's going on in our world at the minute in terms of climate change and Silicon Valley companies - as well as being a fun experience."

Danielâ€¯was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award in 2013, won best Improv show with Conversation Garden and received multiple award nominations at Dave's Leicester Comedy Festival 2015-18. He has performed successful stand up game shows in Edinburgh for the last three years along with launching stunts such as the Bandai Edinburgh Fringe Tamagotchi Challenge 2019.

Eugene underwent a research and development period in 2019 with support from Attenborough Arts Centre, In Good Company, Barnsley Civic, Theatre in the Mill and Sunglow's The HUB, with dramaturgy support from Fringe First award winner Dick Bonham, Uncanny Theatre's Natalie Bellingham, LaPelle's Factory's Ollie Smith, award-winning comedian Tom Taylor and Deaf actress/practitioner Emily Howlett.

7 April The Spring, Havant

56 East St, Havant, PO9 1BS

7.30pm | Â£15 - Â£5

023 9247 2700 | thespring.co.uk

9 April Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield

Queen Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2SP

7.30pm | Â£12

01484 430528 | www.thelbt.org

14 April Ropery Hall, Barton Upon Humber

The Ropewalk, Maltkiln Road, North Lincolnshire, DN18 5JT

7.30pm | Â£15 (Â£13 concs)

01652 660380 | roperyhall.co.uk





20 April The Wardrobe, Bristol

The Old Market Assembly, 25 West Street, Old Market, BS2 0DF

7.30pm | Â£10

0117 902 0344 | thewardrobetheatre.com





23 April The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead

High Street, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AE

8pm | Â£15 (Â£13 - Â£12 concs)

01442 228091 | oldtownhall.co.uk

28 April York Theatre Royal

St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

7.45pm | Â£16 (Â£10 concs)

01904 623568 | www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

13 May The Civic Barnsley

The Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley, S70 2HZ

Â£11.50 (Â£9.50 concs)

01226 327000 | barnsleycivic.co.uk

21 May Old Fire Station, Oxford

40 George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AQ

7.30pm | From Â£10

01865 263980 | www.oldfirestation.org.uk