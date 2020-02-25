Dane Baptiste Returns To Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2020

DANE BAPTISTE: THE CHOCOLATE CHIP comes to Pleasance Courtyard: Above, 5th-30th August (not 17th) at 9:20pm.

Master writer, storyteller, comedian and star of hit podcast Dane Baptiste Questions Everything, Baptiste is making his eagerly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Fringe 2020 with his brand-new show, The Chocolate Chip - which is currently touring the UK, Australia and Europe, with numerous dates already selling out. The tour also includes a huge two week residency run at London's prestigious Soho Theatre from March 2nd 2020.

Dane is now a Grown Black Man. Too old to be concerned with chicken or trainers. Too young to be considered a peer of Trevor McDonald. This show will see the acerbic comedian tackle race in his typically unfiltered, original and provocative manner. The Chocolate Chip is about the rise of Alt-Right and identity politics, mental health issues and body dysmorphia, how trauma affects people's lives and how racism has been left out of that conversation. A celebrated trailblazer within the comedy industry, Dane has the skill and innate talent for taking weighty subjects and finding the comedy in them.

As seen on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), his own sitcom Sunny D (BBC Three), Tonight at the London Palladium (ITV1), Mock The Week (BBC Two)... pretty much all over your TV screen. His newly launched YouTube Channel releasing exclusive clips from the show has already produced numerous viral hits, proving that its themes are hitting a nerve that resonates internationally.

Dane says: "Normally if you make any comments about racial inequality or economic inequality people will say you have a chip on your shoulder, so I'm embracing that chip and calling it Chocolate Chip."

Website: www.danebaptiste.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You