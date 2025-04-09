DARKFIELD AT THE DITCH Residency at STH Gets Three-Day Extension

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time, DARKFIELD are presenting one of their experiences outside their trademark shipping container, with ARCADE transposed into the untouched basement of iconic Grade II listed Shoreditch Town Hall. Audiences can also experience three DARKFIELD RADIO projects: DOUBLE, VISITORS, and ETERNAL; and enjoy a drink at a purpose-built bar in The Ditch.

Tickets for ARCADE, DOUBLE, VISITORS and ETERNAL are available to book now on the Shoreditch Town Hall website, including for the three extra dates. Even for those without a ticket, the bar in The Ditch is open to everyone from 5pm each weekday, and from 12pm on Saturdays, until 10.30pm.

Using the nostalgic 8-bit aesthetic of 1980's video games, ARCADE's interactive narrative explores the evolving relationship between players and avatars. Over 30 minutes, audiences choose their own path through the story whilst experiencing DARKFIELD's signature 360-degree binaural sound and sensory effects for a fully immersive experience. ARCADE premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 to acclaim before a sell-out run at BFI London Film Festival.

Each at their own individual arcade machine, players will guide their avatar through a world ravaged by endless war: you can choose a side, win or lose the war, search for a peaceful route, or join a cult promising a better version of reality. Players will ask themselves difficult questions, as they navigate a world where some will win and others will lose. No two journeys through the experience will be the same.

In surrounding rooms, all three DARKFIELD RADIO: Season One projects: DOUBLE, VISITORS and ETERNAL - born during the pandemic - have become physical installations for the first time.

DARKFIELD's residency in The Ditch, Shoreditch Town Hall has been extended by three days, now running from Tuesday 1 - Thursday 17 April.

