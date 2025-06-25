Comedian And Drag Performance Artist Su Mi Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning stand-up and drag performance artist Su Mi will present their debut show: an immersive surreal eccentric comedy extravaganza resurrecting every nostalgic moment left forgotten and healing the inner child through play.

Seeking to destroy archaic stereotypes of Asian women and challenge the narrative of comedy whilst navigating a predominantly white cis space, THISMOTHERPHUCKER promises a gripping and raw social commentary on intersectionality, queerness, racism and mental health and a wild exploration of human existence.

THISMOTHERPHUCKER is a public nuisance. A dysfunctional anti-clown whose only mission is to destroy ego. Capturing hearts, flies and stray bullets, THISMOTHERPHUCKER will take your supple hand (or your Mum's) and lead you down the trippiest rabbit hole from your unimaginable feral fever dreams. Join this reckless, spineless chucklehead on a surreal dystopian punk adventure through face melting and untamed (metaphorical) thrash metal solos to your own self discovery.

THISMOTHERPHUCKER is written and performed by Su Mi and directed by Bruce Tang.

Su Mi is a Queer British Malaysian alternative comedian, musician and drag performance artist born from the treacherous depths of East London. Their unique and explosive on-stage presence and performing style has attracted an audience across the country as well as critical acclaim. Su Mi was the 2022 winner of Queerovision and Beat the Frog at Manchester's Frog & Bucket and a finalist in Funny Women Awards, West End New Act of the Year, Musical Comedy Awards and Top Of The Slops (Europe's Biggest Drag Contest).

Su Mi was selected for Soho Labs 2023 and ESEA the Laughing Matters Comedy Development Lab funded by the BBC through which they are working on BBC Comedy sketches set to be released this year. They have performed on BBC Three and at leading festivals including Glastonbury, Latitude, DEERSHED and End of the Road.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Iron Belly, Underbelly Cowgate, 66 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JX

DATES: Thursday 31st July - Sunday 24th August (except Tuesdays 12th & 19th August)

TIME: 6:40pm (60mins)

AGE GUIDANCE: 18+ (restriction)

TICKET PRICES: £8.50 - £12.50

