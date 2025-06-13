Cênica's CHEESE AND GUAVA OR ROMEO AND JULIET To Make International Debut At EdFringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brazilian theatre collective Cênica will make its international debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 with a vibrant reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, blending bilingual performance, post-colonial commentary, and guava paste.

Titled Cheese and Guava or Romeo and Juliet, the show runs 31 July – 25 August (excluding 12 & 19 August) at Summerhall’s Red Lecture Theatre, as part of the São Paulo Showcase, supported by Associação Paulista dos Amigos da Arte and the São Paulo State Secretariat of Culture.

Cênica, based in São José do Rio Preto in São Paulo state, brings a uniquely Brazilian take on the Shakespearean tragedy, presented in both Portuguese and English. The production draws on the popular Brazilian snack “Romeu e Julieta”—a pairing of cheese and guava paste—as both a cultural metaphor and a literal treat. Audience members will be served the sweet-and-salty snack during the 60-minute performance, which combines Shakespearean drama with Brazilian musical stylings and irreverent humor.

The play is underscored by the romantic ballads of Brazilian music legend Roberto Carlos Braga, dubbed the “Elvis of Brazil.” With over 70 million records sold in a six-decade career, Braga’s nostalgic hits like Amigo and Lady Laura set the tone for this chaotic, comedic, and heartfelt retelling. Directed by Fagner Rodrigues, the show features TikToks, Uber drivers, elaborate costume changes, and live music, weaving together Brazilian pop culture and British literary canon.

Far from a traditional adaptation, Cheese and Guava embraces post-colonial commentary, questioning who owns stories and how they’re told. Cênica reframes Romeo and Juliet through the lens of language, identity, and cultural collision, offering a production that is as political as it is playful. The title itself references the 1960s origin of the snack’s name, when a guava paste advertisement featured comic-strip characters dressed as the famous lovers.

Summerhall programmer Tom Forster notes the company’s Fringe debut marks a rare but welcome twist in the venue’s offerings, stating the show’s blend of Latin music, Shakespearean drama, and culinary creativity will likely be a festival highlight.

The creative team includes Clara Roncati (dramaturgy), Babaya Morais (musical direction and vocal prep), Diego Guirado (musical arrangements), and translators Fernanda Villa Angelino and Bruna Midori. The production is visually rich, with costumes and set design by Adbailson Cuba, Leandro Madi, and the Cênica ensemble.

Show Details:

Title: Cheese and Guava or Romeo and Juliet

Venue: Summerhall, Red Lecture Theatre

Dates: 31 July – 25 August 2025 (No shows on 12 or 19 August)

Time: 10:35 AM (60 mins)

Tickets: festival.summerhallarts.co.uk

Age Recommendation: 12+

First Review Performance: 1 August 2025

