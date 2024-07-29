Circus Artist Sasha Krohn to Debut at the Edinburgh Fringe with THE WEIGHT OF SHADOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Circus artist, acrobat, and dancer Sasha Krohn makes his Edinburgh Fringe debut with The Weight Of Shadow, an intense and masterful exploration of mental health and body image through aerial acrobatics, dance, mime, and physical storytelling.

"The Weight of Shadow" explores the labyrinth of mental health struggles. Inspired by the enduring battle of Sasha's partner, artist Cíana Fitzgerald, against clinical depression, anxiety, and PTSD over a decade and a half. Observing a pervasive lack of understanding of these afflictions, Sasha and Cíana set out to clarify their significant influence on day-to-day living, and together they have created a work that converts the complexities of these conflicts into an story told solely through movement languages.

Unfolding over the events of a single day in Cíana's life, The Weight of Shadow symbolically depicts a rapidly deteriorating state of mental illness. The psychiatric patient at the center of the show occupies a melancholic world described by enigmatic physical language, brought vividly to life through movement. The performance is accompanied by a sonic tapestry of original music composed specifically for the show, which amplifies the emotion and poignancy of Cíana's journey.

Sasha's passion for physical storytelling is evident in the detail and effort that has gone into creating this work. A captivating portrayal of the struggles we all have the potential to face, The Weight of Shadow is designed to be a journey of empathy and understanding, and a thought-provoking and relatable catalyst for vital discussions among audience members about mental illness and the complexities of the human spirit in its most vulnerable state.

Sasha Krohn is a Dublin, Ireland-based seasoned aerial acrobat, dancer, artist and musician with a 14-year journey marked by an unwavering dedication to the art of movement and storytelling. He has performed on stages in Russia, Japan, and across Europe, and collaborated and trained with renowned companies such as Punchdrunk, DV8, and more.

Sasha's collaboration with photographer/videographer Nick Knight encompassed an impactful performance contribution to Knight's exhibition "A Beautiful Darkness" and later materialized in a compelling feature for a Beats By Dre advertisement.

Sasha has presented his evocative piece "Dissemble" at TEDx, Babel Fest, as well as Platonov Performance Festival, captivating audiences with a nuanced exploration of movement and emotion. Additionally, Sasha's work extends to the role of choreographer for the National German Theatre, earning acclaim from the New York Times for the production "Let Them Eat Money."

He is also the creative force behind the solo show "Public Nightmares to Private Dreams," which premiered in Berlin in 2019-a captivating exploration of the distortion of reality and dream. Currently, Sasha is engaged with the esteemed Irish company Fidget Feet, contributing to the creation of their upcoming show "H.O.M.E," set to premiere in 2024.

The Weight of Shadow will be performed at 12:15 at Assembly Checkpoint from 1st - 25th August (Not 7th, 22nd or 23rd).

Booking Link: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/628-the-weight-of-shadow

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More