Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023 in August

Fresh from her critically acclaimed Netflix special The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, New York sensation and Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Catherine Cohen is set to make her triumphant return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August following her successful debut UK tour with her show Come For Me.

Catherine Cohen's charismatic persona shines through once more in Come For Me, an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration of what it means to enter your thirties as a woman online, in love, and inspired to romanticise the prospect of freezing your eggs. Emotionally prepare yourself for sexy stand-up & songs about finding your purpose, filling the void and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn't addicted to your personality.

Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, which aired on the streaming giant globally earlier this year. The same live show won her the coveted Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer at the festival in 2019. She can be seen in the Paramount+ feature film, At Midnight, and in the upcoming Hulu series What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding. She featured in Comedy Central's Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, and she joined the cast for Season 3 of FX's critically acclaimed series What We Do In The Shadows.

In 2021, she published her first book entitled God I Feel Modern Tonight, which is her collection of comedic poetry.

Catherine Cohen: Come For Me will be performed at 10.30pm in Pleasance Courtyard (One) from: 14th - 27th August (not x)

