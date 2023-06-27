Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023 in August

Catherine Cohen's charismatic persona shines through once more in Come For Me, an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside Photo 2 OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret
THE BARON AND THE JUNK DEALER Makes World Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival Photo 4 THE BARON AND THE JUNK DEALER Makes World Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023 in August

Fresh from her critically acclaimed Netflix special The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, New York sensation and Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Catherine Cohen is set to make her triumphant return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August following her successful debut UK tour with her show Come For Me.

Catherine Cohen's charismatic persona shines through once more in Come For Me, an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration of what it means to enter your thirties as a woman online, in love, and inspired to romanticise the prospect of freezing your eggs. Emotionally prepare yourself for sexy stand-up & songs about finding your purpose, filling the void and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn't addicted to your personality.

Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, which aired on the streaming giant globally earlier this year. The same live show won her the coveted Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer at the festival in 2019. She can be seen in the Paramount+ feature film, At Midnight, and in the upcoming Hulu series What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding. She featured in Comedy Central's Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, and she joined the cast for Season 3 of FX's critically acclaimed series What We Do In The Shadows.

In 2021, she published her first book entitled God I Feel Modern Tonight, which is her collection of comedic poetry.

Catherine Cohen: Come For Me will be performed at 10.30pm in Pleasance Courtyard (One) from: 14th - 27th August (not x)

Booking Link: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Ania Magliano To Bring I CANT BELIEVE YOUVE DONE THIS to Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
Ania Magliano To Bring I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS to Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Following last year's storming success, award-winning comedian Ania Magliano is set to return to the Pleasance throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, with her brand-new show 'I Can't Believe You've Done This' based on the worst haircut she ever had.

2
LOOKING FOR GIANTS to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo
LOOKING FOR GIANTS to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe in August

Looking for Giants will be presented at Edinburgh Fringe in August.

3
Award Winning Actor Tim Hardy Performs THE TRIALS OF GALILEO at Greenside Venues in Edinbu Photo
Award Winning Actor Tim Hardy Performs THE TRIALS OF GALILEO at Greenside Venues in Edinburgh

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Tim Hardy is bringing his critically acclaimed solo show, The Trials of Galileo to Greenside Venues in Edinburgh from 4 - 26 August.

4
TEMPING Returns To Edinburgh in August Photo
TEMPING Returns To Edinburgh in August

Contrasting the anonymity of recording births and deaths in Excel spreadsheet with furtive moments of human intimacy, interactive show from Dutch Kills Theater and Wolf 359 examines mortality, capitalism and the value of a human life. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chris Forbes: Court Jester (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Public – The Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You