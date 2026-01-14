Catherine Bohart's AGAIN, WITH FEELINGS Will Be Released on YouTube

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Catherine Bohart’s Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show Again, With Feelings will be released as online special. The special will be available worldwide on Soho Theatre’s YouTube channel from Friday 16 January at 2pm.

Catherine’s critically-acclaimed hour, Again, With Feelings, is a deeply personal and delightfully twisted coming-of-age show that explores adulthood, mental health, relationships, and identity. With razor-sharp humour, Catherine navigates the chaos of death-obsessed parents, recycled house shares, OCD, and the complexities of queer reproduction, offering an unflinching look at what it really means to be thirty-something.

After a celebrated Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated run at 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a successful UK and international tour, Again, With Feelings will now be available to stream worldwide on Soho Theatre’s YouTube channel.

Catherine Bohart has established herself as one of the UK’s most distinctive comic voices, with previous shows including Immaculate, Lemon and This Isn’t For You. Her stand-up special Immaculate is currently streaming on Amazon Prime UK. Television and radio appearances include Live at The Apollo, QI, The Last Leg, Mock The Week, The News Quiz and Last One Laughing Ireland. She also hosts BBC Radio 4’s Too Long; Didn’t Read and co-hosted the podcast Trusty Hogs.

In Autumn 2026, Catherine will tour the UK and Ireland with her brand-new show Borrowing Trouble.



This release comes as part of Soho Theatre’s initiative to make comedy specials freely accessible worldwide. With Soho Theatre’s content previously available on Amazon Prime Video UK, Soho Theatre On Demand and British Airways in-flight entertainment, Again, With Feelings now joins Soho Theatre’s growing YouTube catalogue, which has over 93 million views and 154,000 subscribers.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.