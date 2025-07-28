CRAPP'S RIVER: An Unauthorized Musical Parody of Schittâ€™s Creek Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sacred Heart Repertory Theatre Company will present Crapp's River, an unauthorized musical parody inspired by the beloved Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek, as part of the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Performances run July 30 through August 12 at 20:20 at Gilded Balloon, Patter House – Blether.

Written by Grace Caroline Curley with music by Paul Richard Keegan, Crapp’s River reimagines an outrageous, never-seen episode of your favorite TV obsession, complete with original songs, ridiculous plot twists, and all the small-town chaos you never knew you needed. With the Crapp’s River Bicentennial Parade approaching, the Roses must once again endure the absurdities of rural life—with even higher stakes and lower plumbing standards.

Directed by Jerry Goehring (Tony and Grammy-nominated producer of A Christmas Story, Be More Chill, Heathers The Musical), the cast includes Grace Peknic, Sean Ryan, Nora Delehanty, David Irizarry, Grace Anderson, Macie Cox, and Andrew Sisti.