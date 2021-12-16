BWW Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS, Edinburgh Playhouse

After being postponed for Christmas 2020, Irving Berlin's White Christmas has finally opened for the 2021 festive season at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

Setting the scene in 1944, we meet Bob Wallace (Matthew Jeans) and Phil Davis (Dan Burton) who are soldiers performing for their fellow troops to boost morale. After the war, the pair make it big as a musical double act and encounter Betty Haynes (Jessica Daley) and Judy Haynes (Emily Langham) who are trying to break into show business.

The four end up on a train to Vermont together where they find their accommodation is struggling to stay open during a Christmas heatwave and they plan to stage a show on Christmas Eve to try and save the inn. The inn just so happens to be run by General Waverley (Duncan Smith) who the men owe their lives to from their time in the forces.

To call White Christmas a spectacle would be an understatement- everything about this production is sublime, from the sets to the costumes and the exceptional cast. Stephen Mear's choreography is a sight to behold, particularly during the large ensemble numbers.

While I don't know the film or musical well, there are many recognisable songs. Naturally, "White Christmas" is the big one but also "Sisters" and "I Love A Piano". Sally Ann Triplett as Martha Watson delivers one of the show-stoppers in "Let Me Sing And I'm Happy" which was a definite highlight.

This production has undergone some last-minute changes to minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19 among cast members. While kissing has been removed and cast avoid touching, the storyline doesn't suffer for it and to be honest I wouldn't have noticed had I not read an article about the changes. It's also worth mentioning the effort that the venue has gone to in order to keep the audience safe as negative LFT's or vaccine passports are required for entry and there is adequate signage to encourage mask wearing- which I'd say the overwhelming majority of the audience adhered to.

This is a beautiful production of a much-loved classic and I would defy anybody to leave White Christmas without feeling festive.

White Christmas runs at the Edinburgh Playhouse until 30 December.