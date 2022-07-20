Review: UNDERWOOD LANE, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

After a two-year delay, John Byrne's Underwood Lane has finally arrived at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow. Underwood Lane is a new musical play set in Glasgow in the early sixties.

Dessie (Marc McMillan) falls in love with Donna (Julia Murray) and joins a band. After foolishly signing a record contract giving away his rights, he flees to London and leaves his hometown behind. Dessie goes through significant life events with the stereotypical stoicism of a west coast of Scotland working-class man.

The ten-strong cast of actor-musicians lead us through what is, on paper, a jukebox musical. With hits such as "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" and "You've Lost That Loving Feeling" the songs are crowd-pleasers but serve to enhance the heart of the play.

Becky Minto's set design is stunning and serves the dark comedy well. At times, a bleak and dreary scaffold but at others, it is a neon spectacle. Simon Donaldson as a disgruntled bouncer and George Drennan as a chain-smoking priest provide excellent comic relief in a pretty dark play.

With a terrific supporting cast and darkly comic script, Underwood Lane has definitely been worth the wait.