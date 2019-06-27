Assembly Festival 2019 Theatre Line-Up Announced
Assembly Festival 2019 is delighted to announce another exciting year of theatre, from local artists to international superstars, to one-woman shows to energetic ensemble pieces.
Standout solo performances include artist and activist Rose McGowan making her fringe debut with Rose McGowan: Planet 9 from Cloud9 Management, a show featuring memoir, music, storytelling, projections and performance. Eddie Izzard brings his Work in Progress of Eddie Izzard: Expectations of Great Expectations from Mick Perrin Worldwide. Eddie's career spans both acting and comedy, but few know that it was actually acting that was Eddie's first love. And the Assembly Roxy Theatre (ART) Award 2019 winner Elfie Picket presents Ane City. Tay attempts to find herself in the City of Dundee, in a theatrical, poetic show, that combines elements of Scots language, storytelling, song and comedy.
After winning a string of awards in 2018, Raw Material and Traverse Theatre Company in association with Regular Music bring Cora Bissett's rollercoaster journey What Girls Are Made Of to Assembly Hall.
Disruption: the future of new theatre, co-curated by HighTide and Assembly, is exclusively at Assembly Roxy this year featuring: Rust by Kenny Emson; Collapsible by Margaret Perry; Pops by Charlotte Josephine; The Queer House double bill in a co-production with HighTide present Since U Been Gone written and performed by Teddy Lamb and Pink Lemonade written and performed by Mia Johnson; and Suffering From Scottishness written and performed by Kevin P. Gilday.
The ever popular The HandleBards are cycling their way to Edinburgh once again, to present two of their famously raucous takes on Shakespeare with Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest. There's more Shakespeare in Romeo & Juliet from Guy Masterson - TTI in association with Maverick Theatre Co. with a fresh, feminist take on Shakespeare's classic; and Curious Pheasant Theatre present their all male re-imagining of Romeo and Juliet.
For more classic remakes, Lyrical Therapy University + Aztec Economy present a solo-soul journey in (I)sland T(rap): The Epic Remixology of the Odyssey, and Grist to the Mill Productions present Moby Dick. Liz Lochhead's irreverent cut of Moliere's Tartuffe is presented by Ed Littlewood Productions in Association with Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh. Americana Absurdum Productions present Brian Parks' The Professor, a curious comedy about Dickens, shipwrecks, and the perils of original thinking, and Phil & Will present a one-man comedy Western in Gun.
From Korea, Assembly presents Spray from Cho-in Theatre Company, a dark comedic satire and Theatre Hooam return with Black and White Tea Room - Counsellor.
There are plenty of Musicals and Opera productions in Assembly's jam-packed programme. With a nostalgic, 90s theme; Friendsical: A Parody Musical about Friends joins Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical and Legally Blonde the Musical. The humorous Thrones! The Musical Parody returns to Edinburgh, alongside Voldemort the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody.
The National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts present Peking Opera: Farewell My Concubine, and the Shanghai Conservatory of Music present Tang and Four Dreams. David Colvin's Thunderstruck is the tragic and comic tale of the greatest bagpiper who ever lived.
Assembly Festival is excited to present the return of many popular shows from 2018. Smokescreen Productions return with their sell-out show Mengele, and their new show, Judas. Modern M?ori Quartet return with their infectious show Two Worlds, while award-winning Dyad Productions (Orlando) bring Dalloway. A Slightly Isolated Dog (Don Juan) return with Jekyll and Hyde, a bonkers rendition of Stevenson's classic novella.
Shows included in the British Council Edinburgh Showcase 2019 include the return of New Perspectives Theatre Company's The Fishermen; Javaad Alipoor's The Believers Are But Brothers; and Status, from Chris Thorpe, Rachel Chavkin, China Plate and Staatstheater Mainz.
From Guy Masterson - TTI comes Shaving the Dead from Perrier Award nominee Owen O'Neill; The Shark is Broken, in association with Shooting the Breeze; and Guys, Dolls & Pies in association with Maverick Theatre Co, and PALS.
Cahoots Theatre Company present Musik, a stunning performance by Frances Barber as Billie Trix, and My Darling Clemmie, exploring the relationship between Winston and Clementine Churchill.
There are some exciting double-acts in the programme, including mother and daughter duo After You from Hannah Norris, an exploration of female friendship and industrial meat farming in Haste Theatre's Ex-Batts and Broilers, and Post-Mortem from Ellandar Productions & Jessica Rose McVay Productions.
In powerful one-woman shows, Brian Foster Productions presents Myra's Story about a middle-aged, homeless Dublin street drinker, Liv Productions present Tales from the Garden, Ashleigh Laurence presents her part stand-up show Tumours, and Grist to the Mill Productions explore the warrior and legend in The Ballad of Mulan.
Other female-led productions include: Judith Thompson's Watching Glory Die, a riveting portrayal of three women trapped in a broken prison system and Theatre of NOTE bring FEMPIRE: Cleo, Theo & Wu by Kirsten Vangsness and FEMPIRE: Mess by Kirsten Vangsness. Women in war feature in I'll Tell You This For Nothing from Kate JasonSmith, and Ivory Wings from Coreth Arts.
Masculinity is explored in All The Pigs present In the Shadow of the Black Dog, a raw and moving exploration of identity and masculinity, and Ed Eales-White presents Who is Daniel King, a story of a man who decides to be a dancer.
Responding to contemporary social and political issues, Fionn Foley is Brendan Galileo for Europe, Osman Baig looks at Fake News, Scottee & Friends LTD present Class, a show about pretending to be posher than you are, Quick Duck Theatre present Yours Sincerely, a queer coming of age comedy about the complications of 21st century communication, and Eve and Sea Productions' blend of spoken word, music and surrealism in Salmon asks why is it so hard to admit you're not okay?
Dutch Kills Theater Company present explore the psychosocial experience of solitary confinement in Solitary, A Cry Havoc Theatre Company Production with LAByrinth Theater Company NY present Devil of Choice, a dark, sexy and funny take about the temptations we face when we find ourselves in a room with the devil; and Tim Honnef (Jonas Müller) presents The Things I Never Told You, a show about half-truths and white lies.
For something out of this world, Sleeping Giant, in association with Celebration Theatre, spins a series of intimate, darkly comic vignettes in this modern thriller, while A Brilliant Everything present The De Nova Super.
If you're looking for something different, Frankie Foxstone's AKA The Profit: Walking Tour will take you on a whirlwind tour of her property plans for Edinburgh. Innovative technology is on display in The Gray Cat and The Flounder from PNME and Civil Disobedience, Russell T Davies will be speaking at Assembly Hall as part of the Edinburgh TV Festival, and Meeting Jim celebrates the captivating man behind the founding of the Traverse Theatre.
For further details and show times, please see listings below.
(I)sland T(rap): The Epic Remixology of the Odyssey
Lyrical Therapy University + Aztec
Venue: Assembly Checkpoint, Checkpoint
Time: 13:15 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug (No show 7, 12, 19)
Hannah Norris
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Front Room
Time: 13:10 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 13)
Elfie Picket and Assembly
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Downstairs
Time: 14:20 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug
Black and White Tea Room - Counsellor
Theatre Hooam - Korean Season presented by AtoBiz Ltd
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Drawing Room
Time: 18:20 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug
Fionn Foley
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 5
Time: 13:30 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug (No show 12)
Ellie Keel Productions and HighTide
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Upstairs
Time: 13:20 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 25 Aug (No show 14, 21)
Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical
Bill Kenwright Ltd
Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens, Spiegeltent Palais Du Variété
Time: 20:30 Running Time: 75 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug
Dyad Productions
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Upstairs
Time: 11:30 Running Time: 90 min
Dates: 02 - 26 Aug (No show 5, 6, 13, 20)
Cry Havoc Theatre Company Production with LAByrinth Theater Company NY
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 1
Time: 12:15 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 02 - 16 Aug
Eddie Izzard: Expectations of Great Expectations (WIP)
Mick Perrin Worldwide
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 2
Time: 14:00 Running Time: 90 min
Dates: 07 - 25 Aug (No show 12, 13, 19, 20)
Haste Theatre
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Powder Room
Time: 14:45 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 13 - 24 Aug
Paragon Theatre Collective
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 4
Time: 14:40 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug (No show 12, 19)
Theatre of NOTE
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Powder Room
Time: 20:15 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 23 Aug (No show 2, 5, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 20, 21)
Theatre of NOTE
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Powder Room
Time: 20:15 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 02 - 24 Aug (No show 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23)
Frankie Foxstone aka The Profit: Walking Tour
Amy Gwilliam and MM Media
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Meeting Point at Assembly Rooms George Street
Time: 14:15 Running Time: 50 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 12, 19)
Friendsical: A Parody Musical About Friends
Birdbrooke Entertainment Ltd
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Music Hall
Time: 13:00 Running Time: 90 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 7, 12, 19)
Phil and Will
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Front Room
Time: 17:10 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 14)
Guy Masterson, TTI in association with Shooting the Breeze
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 3
Time: 11:00 Running Time: 65 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23)
I'll Tell You This For Nothing
Kate JasonSmith
Venue: Assembly George Square, The Box
Time: 11:30 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 7, 12, 19)
In the Shadow of the Black Dog
All The Pigs
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Front Room
Time: 18:30 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 23 Aug (No show 13)
Coreth Arts
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Front Room
Time: 11:50 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 12, 19)
A Slightly Isolated Dog
Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens - Piccolo Tent
Time: 15:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 26 Aug (No show 19)
Smokescreen Productions
Venue: Assembly George Square, The Blue Room
Time: 12:05 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 02 - 24 Aug (No show 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23)
Hot Coals Theatre
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Central
Time: 13:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 04 - 26 Aug (No show 12)
Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Music Hall
Time: 10:00 Running Time: 150 min
Dates: 02 - 25 Aug (No show 12, 19)
Eva Film, Marta Moslw, Starhaus Produktionen, Amygdala Film Co-Production
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 3
Time: 20:30 Running Time: 90 min
Dates: 12 Aug
Smokescreen Productions
Venue: Assembly George Square, The Blue Room
Time: 12:05 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24)
Grist to the Mill Productions
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Powder Room
Time: 16:05 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23)
Modern M?ori Quartet: Two Worlds
Modern M?ori Quartet in association with SquareSums&Co
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 3
Time: 15:50 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug (No show 12, 19)
Cahoots Theatre Company
Venue: Assembly Rooms, The Bijou
Time: 21:40 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 05 - 24 Aug (No show 12)
Cahoots Theatre Company Ltd
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Drawing Room
Time: 12:30 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 12, 19)
Brian Foster Productions
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Ballroom
Time: 12:00 Running Time: 90 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 7, 14, 21)
Guy Masterson, TTI in association with Maverick Theatre Co
Venue: Assembly George Square, The Blue Room
Time: 13:25 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23)
Peking Opera: Farewell My Concubine
National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts
Venue: Assembly Hall, Main Hall
Time: 12:00 Running Time: 75 min
Dates: 09 - 10 Aug
The Queer House and HighTide
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Downstairs
Time: 15:45 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24)
Jake Orr Productions, HighTide and Live Theatre
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Downstairs
Time: 18:35 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 25 Aug (No show 12)
Ellandar Productions and Jessica Rose McVay Productions
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 5
Time: 10:50 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 05- 26 Aug (No show 19)
Guy Masterson, TTI in association with Maverick Theatre Co
Venue: Assembly George Square, The Blue Room
Time: 13:25 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 02 - 25 Aug (No show 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24)
Romeo and Juliet by Curious Pheasant
Curious Pheasant Theatre
Venue: Assembly Rooms, The Bijou
Time: 13:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 12)
Rose McGowan: Planet 9
Cloud9 Management
Venue: Assembly Hall, Main Hall
Time: 13:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 15 - 18 Aug
Edinburgh TV Festival Presents: Russell T Davies
Edinburgh TV Festival / Broken Robot Productions / So Comedy
Venue: Assembly Hall, Main Hall
Time: 18:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 20 Aug
HighTide and Bush Theatre
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Downstairs
Time: 12:40 Running Time: 75 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 25 Aug (No show 12)
Eva and Sea Productions
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Powder Room
Time: 14:45 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 12 Aug
Scottee & Friends Ltd
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Upstairs
Time: 16:05 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20)
Guy Masterson - Theatre Tours International Ltd
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 2
Time: 12:30 Running Time: 70 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 13)
The Queer House and HighTide
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Downstairs
Time: 15:45 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 24 Aug (No show 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23)
In association with Celebration Theatre
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Powder Room
Time: 12:05 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 14)
Dutch Kills Theater Company
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Powder Room
Time: 21:35 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 12)
Cho-in Theatre Company - Korean Season presented by AtoBiz Ltd
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Central
Time: 14:35 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug
Chris Thorpe, Rachel Chavkin, China Plate and Staatstheater Mainz
Venue: Assembly George Square, The Blue Room
Time: 10:25 Running Time: 80 min
Dates: 17 - 24 Aug
Kevin P Gilday
Venue: Assembly Roxy, Downstairs
Time: 17:10 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug (No show 7, 13, 20)
Rutene Spooner in association with SquareSums&Co
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 3
Time: 12:50 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug (No show 12, 19)
LIV Studios
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Drawing Room
Time: 11:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 12, 19)
Shanghai Conservatory of Music
Venue: Assembly George Square, Gordon Aikman Theatre
Time: 12:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 21- 23 Aug
Ed Littlewood Productions in association with Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Ballroom
Time: 17:00 Running time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 6, 13, 20)
Grist to the Mill Productions
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Powder Room
Time: 16:05 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 02 - 23 Aug (No show 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22)
The Believers Are But Brothers
Javaad Alipoor
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 2
Time: 11:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 19 - 24 Aug
A Brilliant Everything
Venue: Assembly George Square, The Box
Time: 15:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug (No show 12, 19)
New Perspectives Theatre Company
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 1
Time: 12:15 Running Time: 70 min
Dates: 19 - 24 Aug
PNME and Civil Disobedience
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 1
Time: 14:05 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 22 Aug (No show 12, 19)
The Handlebards
Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens, The Tree House
Time: 14:00 Running Time: 100 min
Dates: 14 - 18 Aug
The Handlebards: Much Ado About Nothing
The Handlebards
Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens, The Tree House
Time: 14:00 Running Time: 100 min
Dates: 21 - 25 Aug
Americana Absurdum Productions
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Drawing Room
Time: 15:20 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 13, 19)
Guy Masterson - TTI in Association with Shooting the Breeze
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 3
Time: 11:00 Running Time: 70 min
Dates: 02 - 25 Aug (No show 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24)
Tim Honnef (Jonas Müller)
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Drawing Room
Time: 14:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 02 - 25 Aug (No show 7, 12, 13, 19)
Thrones! The Musical Parody
Venue: Assembly George Square, Gordon Aikman Theatre
Time: 22:30 Running Time: 75 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 25 Aug
David Colvin
Venue: Assembly Checkpoint, Checkpoint
Time: 14:45 Running Time: 75 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug (No show 12, 19)
Lydia Harrison and Graynation Productions
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Front Room
Time: 14:30 Running Time: 50 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 12, 19)
Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody
Laura Elmes Productions
Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 1
Time: 17:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 31 Jul - 26 Aug (No show 14)
Windsor Feminist Theatre and Kelly Daniels
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Ballroom
Time: 13:50 Running Time: 75 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 7, 13, 20)
Raw Material and Traverse Theatre in association with Regular Music
Venue: Assembly Hall, Main Hall
Time: 14:30 Running Time: 85 min
Dates: 01 - 25 Aug (No show 7, 12, 19)
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Powder Room
Time: 18:55 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 14)
Quick Duck Theatre
Venue: Assembly Rooms, Front Room
Time: 20:00 Running Time: 60 min
Dates: 01 - 24 Aug (No show 13)