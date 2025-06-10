Amelia Hamilton Makes Her Fringe Debut With FORGET ME NOT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amelia Hamilton invites you to party at the end of the world - but first she needs to do the dishes at her parents' house ... Where she lives.

Amelia's generation was told they can be anything that they wanted to be, and she was told that one day she would grow up and have a family - she just didn't realise it would be the same one again. No wonder she is contemplating the end of all things.

Now self-identifying as a woman in STEM, Amelia, your new Best Friend and the UK's only female rap comedian (that she knows of), wonders if - like they say - everything will burn in the final days. God must have left his straighteners on too, right?

With that in mind, Forget Me Not, Amelia's debut hour, is set to an original soundtrack of live beats, combines eulogies, fire and family to produce a relatable rapper's requiem and a comedic celebration. Amelia says: "This show is an anthem for anyone who wants to be everything; a lover and a fighter, a girl boss and also wear ASOS, a rapper and a woman in STEM, to be famous but also to be forgotten."

Yes, Amelia wants you to love her and to forget her, and by the end of the hour, she will convince you that the ultimate freedom is to be erased.

Amelia Hamilton: Forget Me Not previews in Manchester and London on 21st and 22nd July and then runs at The Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) between July 30th and 24th August.

Praised by, among others Zoe Lyons, Angela Barnes, Chris Turner, Spencer Jones and Cally Beaton, Amelia Hamilton is the UK's only female stand-up rap comedian (as far as she knows), blending razor-sharp stand-up with rapid-fire rhymes to create a unique and unforgettable performance. A regular across the UK comedy circuit, she has performed everywhere from the Komedia in Brighton to The Stand in Edinburgh, making her mark in rooms up and down the country.

A finalist in the 2023 Musical Comedy Awards, Amelia was also the runner-up in the prestigious Komedia New Comedy Awards in 2024 and a BBC New Comedy Awards Nominee in the same year, cementing her status as one of the freshest and most exciting voices on the comedy scene.

In 2025, she has been supporting both Zoe Lyons and internet sensation Derek Mitchell on tour. Amelia's witty, earworm tracks have earned her airplay on BBC Radio and featured on BBC iPlayer. She is currently working on a comedy rap album to accompany her debut hour.

When she's not performing, she creates content and hosts events in the finance, tech, and AI sectors, and is a self-declared woman in STEM.

