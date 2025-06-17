Aaron Wood Makes His Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aaron Wood will come to the Fringe with his debut hour, More To Life running 1st-25th August at Hoots Apex, Grassmarket. In More To Life, Aaron describes the everyday dramas of growing up in a Northern, working class household, living on a council estate, and the relentless optimism needed to pursue your dreams.

His dad left just after he was born (a decision that's hard not to take personally...was it something he said?), and at one of his NINETEEN schools, he was diagnosed with Autism and ADHD (tricky, as he doesn't 'present' as autistic).

In More To Life, Aaron presents a gag-heavy, relatable, upbeat and heartwarming show that talks about toxic masculinity, trying to avoid 'alphas', and the mental health issues that can plague those with seemingly little options. It's an hour that invites laughs while asking, is there really more to life than this?

Aaron Wood grew up on a council estate in Stockport, Greater Manchester. He works as a carer for his disabled mother during the day and currently lives with his girlfriend in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Diagnosed with Autism and ADHD at a young age, Aaron always found school tricky and moved around many times, attending (did we mention this?) NINETEEN different schools throughout his childhood for a multitude of reasons. After struggling academically and never content with being the quiet kid class he made the predictable jump into stand up.

With a reputation as a grafter, his laid back, affable style has seen him complete two back to back sell out WIP runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and landed him tour support for huge Australian comic Luke Kidgell, Tom Stade, Fin Taylor, Eshaan Akbar, Connor Burns, Carl Hutchinson, MC Hammersmith, Hayley Ellis, Liam Withnail, Josh Jones and Ignacio Lopez.

With stand up and podcast clips amassing over 100 million views online and a regular at some of the best clubs in the UK he's a true working class comedic voice with a very exciting future.

