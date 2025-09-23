A PIANO FULL OF FEATHERS Comes to Perth Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opening in Peth Theatre on Saturday 25 October, A Piano Full of Feathers written by Jane Livingstone, tells the story behind Irving Berlin's White Christmas, the best-selling single of all time.

Directed by April Chamberlain, the Perth Theatre production will star Frances Thorburn and Ross Forbes Mackenzie with live original piano music performed by Hilary Brooks.

A Piano Full of Feathers marks a Perth Theatre debut for Frances Thorburn. One of Scotland's top singing talents, she will be well-known to many as River City series regular Kim O'Hara. Fife-born Ross Forbes-Mackenzie, a recent graduate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's Musical Theatre course also makes his Perth Theatre debut in the show.

Announcing the cast, April Chamberlain said, “What a joy it is to be working in the beautiful Perth Theatre on this enchanting new play by the wonderfully talented Jane Livingstone about the world's most famous song. With the sparkling performing talents of Frances Thorburn, Ross Forbes-Mackenzie & Hilary Brooks, it will be a musical treat, to entertain and touch the heart.”

Jane Livingstone said, “It's so exciting when the actors cast are exactly how you imagined the characters when writing. Frances and Ross are both incredible talents - in fact the whole ‘Feathers' team is awesome - and I can't wait to see them bring this story to life, especially in so vibrant and beautiful a setting as Perth Theatre.”

Having penned hit after hit and with a loving family by his side, Irving Berlin is on top of the world. But after tragedy strikes, the legendary songwriter is inspired to write the biggest hit of them all.

A Piano Full of Feathers tells the story of White Christmas and connects the tragic loss of Berlin's infant son with the creation of his most famous song. In this inventive two hander, the song itself becomes a character on a quest to ensure he will be remembered. He tells a story that stretches from Siberia to New York, Saigon to LA and from Tin Pan Alley to Broadway, touching on dark periods of American history and providing fascinating insights into the golden age of Hollywood,

Featuring classics from the Berlin songbook, A Piano Full of Feathers is about the power of a song to stir memory and the very human desire to be remembered.

Perth Theatre's A Piano Full of Feathers runs in Perth Theatre from Saturday 25 October until Saturday 1 November (previews Thursday 23 and Friday 24 October). For tickets and info visit , or call or visit Perth Theatre Box Office (10:00 – 18:00 Tuesday to Saturday, 01738 621031).