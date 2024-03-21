Brian Cox Name Patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brian Cox has been named as the newest Patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The Succession star joins fellow Patron Eddie Izzard and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society’s honorary President, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as ambassadors for the festival.

From an early-stage career in the 1960s, Brian has forged a career full of iconic roles, including the first incarnation of Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter (1986), sinister CIA chief Ward Abbott in the Bourne franchise (2002–2004) and, more recently, billionaire patriarch Logan Roy in the multi-award-winning Succession (2018–2023).

In addition to a storied career on stage and screen, Brian has a strong history as a supporter of the arts – he is a patron of the Scottish Youth Theatre in Glasgow, The Old Rep in Birmingham, the British American Drama Academy in London and, in his native Dundee, The Space, a performance and training venue for actors and dancers. In 1965 he was among the founding members of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company in Edinburgh and was more recently named an honorary patron of the campaign to modernise the city’s historic King's Theatre.

Speaking of the appointment, Brian Cox said: “The culture of the performing arts in Scotland is embedded firmly in my DNA, and it’s impossible to talk about Scotland’s performing arts culture without talking about the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. I’m delighted to come aboard as an ambassador for this incredible event, and to champion its well-earned reputation as a springboard and a proving ground for generations of performing artists past, present and future.”

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “To say we’re pleased to have Brian on board is an understatement. He’s done so much to promote homegrown artistic talent, not just through his incredible CV of acting work but also through his patronage and support of organisations the length and breadth of this country. He’s set an iconic example with his own artistic journey, and an inspiration to both the established and emerging artists who bring their magic to the Edinburgh Fringe every single year. We’re thrilled to have him as a champion and welcome his support in the months and years ahead.”