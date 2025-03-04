WBTT Reveals First Young Artist Program Showcase of the Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present the twelfth year of its annual Young Artist Program, through which Troupe members can showcase their talents with self-produced shows. WBTT's first Young Artist Program showcase of the 2024-2025 season will feature WBTT artist Amber Myers as she presents “The Butterfly Effect” on March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Amber Myers is a Sarasota, Fla. native who has had a passion and talent for musical theatre for as long as she can remember. Audiences have enjoyed seeing the former WBTT Stage of Discovery alumna in WBTT productions such as “Purlie,” “Black Nativity,” “Joyful! Joyful!” and “Marvin Gaye; Prince of Soul.” She has also played an important role behind the scenes as a stagehand and dresser in countless WBTT productions, helping to create the magic audiences get to experience.

In “The Butterfly Effect,” Myers will share how her success as an artist – as well as her missteps – have shaped her metamorphosis from a cocoon into a butterfly. Audiences will enjoy storytelling, dance, and great music by renowned artists such as Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Anita Baker and many more. As a special treat, patrons will hear select favorites from WBTT's smash hit “Soul Crooners: Solid Gold Edition.”

The music director and band leader is Etienne “EJ” Porter; choreography will be by longtime WBTT artist Derric Gobourne Jr., who has starred in two Young Artist Program showcases as well as numerous WBTT mainstage shows. Guest artists will include WBTT fan favorites Ariel Blue, Tianna Harris, Jazzmin Carson and Maicy Powell.

WBTT's Young Artist Program, part of its education programming, was created to support, develop and showcase the talents of young, aspiring artists of color. The Young Artist Program offers company members the opportunity to develop and present an original production. All proceeds from the show are given to the presenting artist to be used to further their artistic and professional development.

“My main purpose – my calling – in founding WBTT was to mentor and help develop the creative talents of aspiring artists like Amber,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who assists the performers in developing and directing their presentations. “In the years she has been involved with WBTT, from our Stage of Discovery program through our professional productions, Amber has made great strides in building her confidence and developing her artistic skills. I believe audiences will leave our theater impressed with Amber not only as an artist but also as a well-rounded, engaging, and hardworking young woman.”

The second Young Artist Program showcase of the season, featuring Maicy Powell, will take place on May 4 and 5. This will be the second time Powell is participating in the program: her February 2019 showcase, “The Kid is Alright,” wowed audiences with two sold-out performances.

Since its inception, WBTT has mentored and inspired many young artists through their participation in the company's productions and, in more recent years, Stage of Discovery and other youth training opportunities. Many of the aspiring professional artists trained in the organization's performing arts program have gone on to work with regional and national companies and even achieved major-label success.

