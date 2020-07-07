Vocalist Ariel Blue Makes Debut At FST This Weekend

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that vocalist Ariel Blue will perform this weekend for diners at FST's Green Room Cafe & Bar. Blue will perform alongside FST resident pianist Jim Prosser Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 5:30-7PM each night, featuring such songs as "All I Do" by Stevie Wonder, "Just My Imagination" by the Temptations, "Sunday Morning" by Maroon 5, and "Can't Take My Eyes off of You" by Frankie Valli.

Ariel Blue is a Florida-based actor, singer, and writer. She has been performing for the last 12 years in Mainstage productions with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, FST Improv, and The Golden Apple Dinner Theatre. She has performed behind legends like Christopher Williams and Sharon Scott. Blue has also performed with the circus in Europe.

"I am thrilled to share my gift of song with FST audiences," shared Blue. "I've performed with FST Improv, and now it's exciting to perform live music with the theatre. Nothing brings people together quite like music or food. In a time when the world has seemed to hit the 'pause' button, it's such a blessing to be able to safely come together and enjoy good music and a good meal thanks to what FST's been doing through its Green Room Cafe & Bar."

FST re-opened its Green Room Cafe & Bar in late April, adding live musical entertainment for diners on Friday and Saturday evenings in May. With patrons' health and safety as FST's top priority, the theatre is following the most up-to-date OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and Florida Safe Serve guidelines while serving diners at its on-site downtown restaurant. Each member of FST's restaurant staff is required to wear gloves and a mask and practice social distancing as they work to serve the community. All diners are socially distanced, with at least six feet of space between parties, and reusable menus have been replaced with disposable menus. For a complete list of precautions FST is taking to ensure the health and safety of its diners, artists, and staff, visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

"We are making sure that everyone's food is handled safely," said Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins. "We take the health of all who dine with us to heart. Because when the curtain rises again at FST, we want to see our audience there, happy and healthy."

Vocalist Ariel Blue will perform alongside FST resident pianist Jim Prosser for diners in FST's Green Room Café & Bar on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 5:30-7PM each night. Masks are required and strictly enforced upon entry to the theatre and while diners are not seated. Masks can be removed once diners are seated at their socially-distanced tables. Dining reservations can be made online at floridastudiotheatre.org or by calling 941.366.9000.

