Terry Fator to Bring WHO'S THE DUMMY NOW to the Van Wezel

America's Got Talent winner and ventriloquist and singer Terry Fator brings his new show Who's the Dummy now? to the Van Wezel on Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Terry Fator's journey from the plains of Corsicana, Texas to the bright lights of Las Vegas was not without its challenges. He had some help along the way, thanks to the millions of fans who named him winner of NBC's America's Got Talent.

After headlining his own record-breaking show at The Mirage Hotel & Casino for 11 years, Terry launched his new show at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in March 2021. Terry Fator: Who's the Dummy Now? features his cast of characters, including Winston; the Impersonating Turtle, Maynard; the World's Greatest Elvis Impersonator, Elton John, Vicki the Cougar, Duggie; the annoying neighbor, and many more.

Terry is among the world's most gifted and accomplished ventriloquists, but his talents go far beyond that unique skill. He is a first-rate comedian as well as a world-class singer and mimic, able to perform in more than 200 unique celebrity voices. His vocal repertoire includes Elton John, Garth Brooks, Karen Carpenter, Justin Timberlake, Elvis, Sammy Davis, Jr., David Bowie, Meghan Trainor and Bruno Mars.

