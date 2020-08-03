Single Tickets For Select Shows At Van Wezel Are Available This Week

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall welcomes superstar instrumentalist Kenny G back to Sarasota in 2021! Additionally, single tickets for Blue Man Group, Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show and Fiddler on the Roof will be available for purchase beginning this week. Single tickets for the following performances go on sale Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Kenny G - Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $37-$82)

Blue Man Group - Monday, April 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $42-$92)

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show - Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. (Tickets $37-$87)

Fiddler on the Roof - Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $42-$97)

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G returns to the Van Wezel! In a recording career spanning three decades and 23 albums, he has woven elements of R&B, pop and Latin music into his signature, smooth sound. He has collaborated with superstars including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole, and has become a staple on adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio stations over the years.

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, and now it's your turn! Blue Man Group premieres in Sarasota for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about Blue Man Group-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as Fiddler on the Roof begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life!

Additional single ticket shows ON SALE NOW include:

Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

