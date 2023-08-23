Sarasota Orchestra and Musicians Finalize Multi-Year Labor Agreement

Sarasota Orchestra and the American Federation of Musicians Florida Gulf Coast, Local 427-721, finalized a three-year collective bargaining agreement ratified by the Symphonic Musicians Sarasota. Effective for the 2023-2024 season through the 2025-2026 season, the successor agreement includes a 5% annual wage increase for each year of the agreement.

Agreement terms reflect mutual goals shared by Sarasota Orchestra and its musicians for increased compensation and continued artistic growth. Highlights include:

Transition of second wind positions to assistant principal positions upon audition.

Increased compensation for musicians’ travel expenses.

Instrument insurance for contracted “full orchestra musicians” who work on a per-service basis.

An increase in the employer contribution to the 403(b)-retirement plan.

“Sarasota Orchestra’s accomplished musicians are the heartbeat of our organization,” said Board Chair Tom Koski. “The new collective bargaining agreement allows for their artistic growth while maintaining a secure financial foundation for our future. It comes at an exciting time in our history as we search for a dynamic music director who will continue advancing the ensemble and plan for a Music Center that will transform the way acoustic music is enjoyed in our region.”

“This new agreement includes meaningful gains in compensation, benefits, travel, and various work rules, providing a framework for Sarasota Orchestra musicians to manage the cost of living as they dedicate their careers to uplift the region’s residents and visitors with outstanding live performances. We approached this bargaining process with the same collaborative spirit that allowed us to avoid furloughs and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continued strong relationships with Sarasota Orchestra management, board members, devoted patrons, and benefactors over the next three years,” said John Miller, chair of the musicians’ negotiating team.

Sarasota Orchestra’s milestone 75th season kicks off in October and features five popular concert series: Masterworks, Pops, Discoveries, Great Escapes and Chamber Soirées. Performances will take place at six different venues: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center (Holley Hall), Sarasota Opera House, Neel Performing Arts Center, North Port Performing Arts Center and Riverview High School.

This year, the Orchestra also continues planning work for its new Music Center, which will address a critical need for additional space to accommodate performing arts activities in the region and elevate the community to new artistic heights with its first concert hall purpose-built for acoustic music.