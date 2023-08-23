Sarasota Orchestra and Musicians Finalize Multi-Year Labor Agreement

The successor agreement includes a 5% annual wage increase for each year of the agreement.  

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
ensembleNewSRQ Presents The Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program Concert and Conversation Photo 4 ensembleNewSRQ Presents The Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program Concert and Conversation September 5

Sarasota Orchestra and Musicians Finalize Multi-Year Labor Agreement

Sarasota Orchestra and the American Federation of Musicians Florida Gulf Coast, Local 427-721, finalized a three-year collective bargaining agreement ratified by the Symphonic Musicians Sarasota. Effective for the 2023-2024 season through the 2025-2026 season, the successor agreement includes a 5% annual wage increase for each year of the agreement.  

Agreement terms reflect mutual goals shared by Sarasota Orchestra and its musicians for increased compensation and continued artistic growth. Highlights include: 

Transition of second wind positions to assistant principal positions upon audition.

Increased compensation for musicians’ travel expenses.

Instrument insurance for contracted “full orchestra musicians” who work on a per-service basis.

An increase in the employer contribution to the 403(b)-retirement plan.

“Sarasota Orchestra’s accomplished musicians are the heartbeat of our organization,” said Board Chair Tom Koski. “The new collective bargaining agreement allows for their artistic growth while maintaining a secure financial foundation for our future. It comes at an exciting time in our history as we search for a dynamic music director who will continue advancing the ensemble and plan for a Music Center that will transform the way acoustic music is enjoyed in our region.”

“This new agreement includes meaningful gains in compensation, benefits, travel, and various work rules, providing a framework for Sarasota Orchestra musicians to manage the cost of living as they dedicate their careers to uplift the region’s residents and visitors with outstanding live performances. We approached this bargaining process with the same collaborative spirit that allowed us to avoid furloughs and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continued strong relationships with Sarasota Orchestra management, board members, devoted patrons, and benefactors over the next three years,” said John Miller, chair of the musicians’ negotiating team.

Sarasota Orchestra’s milestone 75th season kicks off in October and features five popular concert series: Masterworks, Pops, Discoveries, Great Escapes and Chamber Soirées. Performances will take place at six different venues: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center (Holley Hall), Sarasota Opera House, Neel Performing Arts Center, North Port Performing Arts Center and Riverview High School.

This year, the Orchestra also continues planning work for its new Music Center, which will address a critical need for additional space to accommodate performing arts activities in the region and elevate the community to new artistic heights with its first concert hall purpose-built for acoustic music.



RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Sarasota Orchestra and Musicians Finalize Multi-Year Labor Agreement Photo
Sarasota Orchestra and Musicians Finalize Multi-Year Labor Agreement

Sarasota Orchestra and the American Federation of Musicians Florida Gulf Coast, Local 427-721, finalized a three-year collective bargaining agreement ratified by the Symphonic Musicians Sarasota. Effective for the 2023-2024 season through the 2025-2026 season, the successor agreement includes a 5% annual wage increase for each year of the agreement.  

2
Sarasota Concert Association Will Hold Free Music Matinees for 2024 Photo
Sarasota Concert Association Will Hold Free Music Matinees for 2024

The Sarasota Concert Association announces its exciting 2024 Music Matinees concert series. Performances now take place at First Presbyterian Church, downtown Sarasota, at 2 p.m. These four FREE afternoon concerts showcase outstanding regional musicians performing a variety of musical styles. From classical to marimba, this concert series includes something for everyone. 

3
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Seeks Local Support During Give 8/28 Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Seeks Local Support During Give 8/28

August 2023 will mark the sixth time The Young, Black & Giving Back Institute has sponsored Give 8/28 – a day of giving to Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits – and the fourth year Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has participated.

4
Sarasota Opera Receives GoodUse Grant From Southface Institute Photo
Sarasota Opera Receives GoodUse Grant From Southface Institute

​​​​​​​Southface Institute recently named Sarasota Opera Association, Inc. as a GoodUse Sarasota recipient, providing $75,000 in funding and technical assistance to make cost-saving efficiency improvements. These resources will support Sarasota Opera's Pavilion Project, a campaign to raise funds for replacement of the failing HVAC system in its Pavilion building and to make targeted building upgrades that will increase Sarasota Opera's environmental and financial sustainability.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Urbanite Theater (10/20-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents The End of the World: An Improvised Disaster Movie
BOWNE'S LAB (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Graduate
The Players Centre (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Westminster
Urbanite Theater (3/22-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oak
Urbanite Theater (5/31-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Creedence Clearwater Remixed!
Florida Studio Theatre (8/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Divas Three
Florida Studio Theatre (7/11-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judith
Urbanite Theater (1/05-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs for a New World
Manatee Performing Arts Center (9/14-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents As Seen on TV: An Improvised Sitcom
BOWNE'S LAB (8/05-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You