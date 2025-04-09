Sarasota Concert Association Unveils 2025-26 Great Performers Series

The Sarasota Concert Association has revealed its 2025-26 Great Performers Series, marking the organization’s 81st season. The series features an outstanding selection of internationally recognized orchestras, chamber ensembles, and soloists, with performances at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Riverview Performing Arts Center. The season also includes a special holiday concert featuring Canadian Brass at the Sarasota Opera House.



The series opens with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on January 19, 2026, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Under the direction of Music Director Vasily Petrenko, the orchestra will present a program featuring Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with pianist Benjamin Grosvenor and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2.



On February 16, 2026, The Philadelphia Orchestra returns to Sarasota and will perform at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall under the leadership of Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The program includes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 and Symphony No. 4.



The acclaimed Danish String Quartet will perform at Riverview Performing Arts Center on February 24, 2026. Their program includes Beethoven’s String Quartet in B-flat major and their signature arrangements of Norwegian folk songs.



Pianist Alexander Malofeev takes the stage at Riverview Performing Arts Center on March 10, 2026. The program will include works by Sibelius, Grieg, Prokofiev, Scriabin, and Stravinsky.



The season concludes with a performance by Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields on March 15, 2026, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The program features Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3 and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.



In addition to the Great Performers Series, SCA will present a special holiday event featuring the return of Canadian Brass on December 2, 2025, at the Sarasota Opera House. The renowned brass ensemble will present a festive program to celebrate the holiday season.

