Riverview High School Choir Will Open For Foreigner at The Van Wezel

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Their newest tour, FOREINGER: THE GREATEST HITS, comes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall this Thursday at 8 p.m. Opening the show will be the Riverview High School Choir.

"The Van Wezel has always been a strong supporter of arts teachers in the community by providing local students ample opportunities to watch and attend top notch performances," said David Verdoni, Riverview High School Choral Director. "We feel very fortunate and excited that they went one step further and connected us with such a great performance opportunity for our student singers. It is definitely something the students will remember for a long time!"

The choirs at Riverview High School have been in existence since the school's opening in 1958 and have held a long history of musical and performance excellence. The current program consists of over 100 students, five different choirs under the direction of David and Whitney Verdoni and a dedicated group of parent volunteers that help make the program exciting and vibrant. And opening for FOREIGNER is one of those exciting program moments for the students.

FOREIGNER responsible for some of rock 'n' roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like the First Time," and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is." FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.