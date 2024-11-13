Review: WAITRESS at Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Life has an uncanny way of serving up surprises, doesn't it? Take Jenna Hunterson, for example. Here she is, a multi-talented waitress and baker stuck in a situation stickier than overcooked caramel. Her husband? Let's just say he's the perfect recipe for disaster. And just when Jenna thinks things can't get any worse, lo and behold, a bun in the oven appears without an invitation!

But fear not, dear friends, for our fearless protagonist isn't one to crumble under pressure. When she catches wind of an upcoming pie baking contest in town, she sees it as more than just a golden opportunity to showcase her culinary skills - it's her ticket to freedom! With flour on her sleeves and fire in her belly, Jenna sets her sights on that grand prize, ready to whisk herself away from her troubles and into a future as sweet as cherry pie.

Waitress, a delightful creation inspired by the 2007 indie film, showcases the brilliant musical and lyrical talents of Sara Bareilles and the witty book by Jessie Nelson. The show made its dazzling debut in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015, proving to be an instant hit with a sold-out crowd. As Broadway previews sizzled to life in March 2016, the theater was filled with the irresistible aroma of real pies baking, setting the stage for a truly immersive experience. A groundbreaking moment in Broadway history, Waitress boasted an all-female lineup in the top four roles, paving the way for a new era of empowerment on stage.

After a successful run of over 1500 performances, the original production of Waitress took its final bow in January 2020, leaving behind a trail of sweet memories and a legacy of unparalleled talent. The show's remarkable achievements didn't go unnoticed, as it received a staggering 16 nominations in the 2016 awards season, including nods for Best Musical Score, Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and Outstanding Lyrics. Waitress truly raised the bar for musical theater, serving up a delectable blend of heartwarming storytelling and toe-tapping tunes that will be cherished for years to come.

Florida Studio Theatre enthusiastically launches its 51st season Winter Main Stage productions with Waitress, bringing a delightful touch of syrupiness to the stage. The spotlight illuminates Jenna, portrayed by the talented Kaitlyn Davidson, as she deftly navigates her circumstances. Alongside her are her amusing coworkers Becky, played by Galyana Castillo, and Dawn, brought to life by Charity Farrell, who infuse the narrative with layers of humor as they work through relatable challenges faced by women of all ages. The endearing camaraderie and solidarity among these three dynamic female characters stand as a pillar of support as they confront the everyday struggles of loveless marriages and the fear of solitude with a shared urgency to address both.

Nick Cearley absolutely shines as the lovably quirky Ogie! His portrayal of this hilariously awkward character truly steals the show, eliciting uproarious laughter from the audience through his masterful physical comedy. Ogie's charming and endearing pursuit of Dawn, though initially met with skepticism and bewilderment, blossoms into a heartwarming display of his genuine affectionate nature. And let's not forget about the cantankerous old man Joe, flawlessly brought to life by Scott Wakefield. With his consistent presence at FST over the seasons, Wakefield embodies his characters with an impressive level of credibility. If Ogie is an open book of emotions, Joe is like a tough nut to crack – seemingly gruff on the outside but a total softy at heart!

"Waitress" is currently running at the Gompertz Theatre until December 29th. Don't miss out on the chance to experience the delightful matinee and evening shows! For tickets, reach out to Florida Studio Theatre directly. It's a performance you won't want to miss!



