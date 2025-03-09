Review: NEIL BERG'S 115 YEARS OF BROADWAY at Van Wezel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Neil Berg's "115 Years of Broadway" is an absolute show-stopper! It's like a time machine whisking you away to the glamorous eras of Broadway, starting from the dazzling 1930s and 40s all the way to the present day. Can you imagine the fabulous five performers strutting their stuff on stage, guiding us through the rich history of Broadway like true maestros? It's not just a musical journey; it's a full-blown celebration of Broadway magic!

With each song performed, you'll be delightfully bombarded with hit after hit, taking you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions and nostalgia. Picture yourself learning about the origins of these iconic tunes and then belting them out in harmony with the incredible cast – it's both a lesson in musical history and a whirlwind of entertainment that'll leave you floating on air!

And let's not forget about the man himself, Neil Berg, the master of ceremonies and storytelling extraordinaire! With his charming narration, he weaves together the threads of Broadway's past and present, setting the stage for each talented singer to shine with well-deserved accolades. In the realm of melodic artistry, one cannot overlook the unparalleled talent and unrivaled presence of James Barbour. His voice, a rich and resonant baritone, possesses a depth that captivates the senses, leaving an indelible impression upon all who are fortunate enough to witness his performance. Effortlessly blending power and beauty, his vocal prowess is nothing short of mesmerizing, imbuing his every note with a haunting allure that lingers long after the music fades. To experience the sublime artistry of James Barbour is to be transported to a realm of pure elegance and sophistication, where his talent shines like a radiant beacon of musical excellence.

Neil Berg will be returning to the shores of Sarasota within the approaching year and you will not want to miss them when they come back for “116 Years of Broadway”. Delight in the exquisite experience of beholding the performances esteemed as the epitome of musical refinement set against the opulent backdrop of a singular melody. This is a rarefied opportunity to immerse oneself in the grace and finesse inherent in the immortal ballads of the theatrical realm, unfettered by the distractions that commonly encumber their brilliance on the stage.

Stay tuned to upcoming events at Van Wezel at Sarasota, Florida - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Reader Reviews