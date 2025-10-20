Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Rise Above Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the 1590s, there were two brothers named Nick and Nigel Bottom, and they had a burning desire to create a play that would be a huge success. Sadly, their dreams were overshadowed by the immense popularity of a Renaissance genius known as “The Bard”, someone we all know as William Shakespeare. One day, a local fortune-teller predicts that the future of theater will involve a unique combination of something that has never been heard of before that involves singing, dancing, and acting all at once. With this prophecy in mind, Nick and Nigel embark on a mission to write the very first musical the world had ever seen.

"Something Rotten" was a widely popular Broadway show that premiered in 2015 and ran for over 700 performances. The original production received high praise, being nominated for 10 Tony Awards, 8 Drama Desk Awards, and even a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The show is a delightful mix of dancing, family humor, underdog struggles, self-deprecating humor, quick wit, and a plethora of references to other famous Broadway musicals. For theater enthusiasts, "Something Rotten" is a must-watch, offering a rewarding experience for those who can catch all the clever references woven throughout the show.

Rise Above Performing Arts Center, known for its vibrant energy, is currently hosting a lively production of “Something Rotten” under the direction of Jacob Ruscoe. The cast, which consists of many talented performers, fills the stage with excitement as they come together to sing, dance, and laugh joyfully. Ruscoe, in his Director’s Message, highlights the importance of indulging in a show that brings pure entertainment and enjoyment, and he has certainly achieved that with this delightful production.

Michael Sandwall shines as the lead character, brother Nick Bottom, making a memorable introduction with the song, “God, I hate Shakespeare.” Sandwall's delivery allows the audience to fully appreciate the witty dialogue, as his perfect pronunciation and clear diction make every word crystal clear. On the other hand, Trenton Tesar's portrayal of Thomas Nostradamus is a true scene-stealer. Tesar's mastery of facial expressions and impeccable comedic timing bring the character to life on stage, ensuring that every moment he is present is filled with humor and charm.

Visiting Rise Above Performing Arts for a production is truly a wonderful experience that I highly recommend to everyone! This fantastic organization offers a unique opportunity for community members of all ages, from kindergarten through college, to participate in a top-tier performing arts program. Their latest production, “Something Rotten,” is a delightful tribute to Broadway musicals and showcases the incredible talents of their dedicated and skilled team.

“Something Rotten” is at Rise Above through October 26th. Matinee and Evening shows are available at Something Rotten - Rise Above Performing Arts.

