Sarasota Jewish Theatre to Stage THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE This March

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Jewish Theatre will present “The Tale of the Allergist's Wife,” by Charles Busch, from March 4 to March 15, and the Be A Theatre Maven program for this play on March 6.

“The Tale of the Allergist's Wife” by Charles Busch, is on stage from March 4 to 15. This uproarious, intelligently funny and satirically relevant comedy features Broadway actress Becky London as Marjorie Taub, a middle-aged Upper West Side doctor's wife who is devoted to mornings at the Whitney, afternoons at MOMA, and evenings at BAM. When she plunges into a mid-life crisis, the only thing that shakes her out of her lethargy is the reappearance of Lee Green (Nellie O'Brien), a fabulous, fascinating and somewhat mysterious childhood friend. The cast, directed by Gus Kaikkonen, also includes Don Walker as Ira Taub, Carolyn Michel as Grandma Frieda, and Charlie Aguilera as Mohammed. Single tickets ($34-$46) are available at ThePlayers.org or 941-365-2494.

Preview: March 4, 7:30 p.m.

Performances: March 6, 8, 11, 13, 15 at 1:30 p.m.; March 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Artistic Director Carole Kleinberg stated, “Sarasota is the right place and now is the right time for a laugh-out-loud comedy that brilliantly blends high-brow intellectual humor with hilarious, relatable neurotic comedy. This one has it all, with its blend of family, friendship, generational conflict, love and marriage, the angst that comes with aging, and the importance of forgiveness.”

Be A Theatre Maven – a program launched last season – focuses on “The Tale of the Allergist's Wife” on March 6 from 10:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. This deep dive into the play begins with continental breakfast in the lobby of The Sarasota Players. Kleinberg and the play's director Gus Kaikkonen then lead a discussion about the play and playwright, after which participants meet with the technical team and learn about the design and construction of the set, lighting, sound, props, and costumes, and the complex coordination required to construct a believable and functional universe for the play and the players. Comprehensive study guides are emailed prior to each program.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP