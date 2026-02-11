Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to Present HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE as Part of 2025–2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is pleased to continue its 2025-2026 “Soul Of A People” theatre season with “How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue.” The production – created, adapted and directed by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs – runs from February 18 through March 29, 2026 in The Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Performed at WBTT in 2016 and then featured at the National (now International) Black Theater Festival in 2017, this high-spirited show raises the rafters and celebrates the music of renowned singers including Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Shirley Caesar, Mighty Clouds of Joy, The Staple Singers, James Cleveland, and other gospel greats. It features traditional songs like “Travelin' Shoes,” “Amazing Grace” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow,” combined with more upbeat, popular tunes such as “Elijah Rock,” “Oh Happy Day” and “When The Saints Go Marching In.”

“How I Got Over” was originally written as a celebration of gospel music with the spotlight on Mahalia Jackson, a pioneer of the gospel genre. The story was told through dance and song in a setting that is familiar to many African Americans: the church.

The large ensemble cast will feature numerous WBTT fan favorite artists, former Stage of Discovery students turned professional young artists, and some brand new faces to WBTT's stage. The live band will be led by Music Director Matthew McKinnon, who will also play main keys, with Jamar Camp as Assistant MD/keys 2, Dominic Santini, bass, and Alex Durant, drums. Choreographer is Donald Frison.

“Our 2026 production will have audiences up on their feet and filled with inspiration and joyful spirit. This time around, we are taking a slightly different approach, highlighting many different gospel artists such as Andre Crouch and Kirk Franklin, and songs like “Center Of My Joy,” that have put their stamp on the genre and become beloved around the world,” said Jacobs. “I have been inspired – both personally and professionally – by the gospel greats we'll be featuring in ‘How I Got Over' and we invite the community to experience the joy and hope of gospel music as our artists raise the rafters of the WBTT theatre!”

Performances take place Tuesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with matinees Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $54/adults, $24/students (25 and under) and active military, and $44/adults for preview shows (first three nights of the run). Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the Box Office (941-366-1505) for tickets.

