Review: GOOD NIGHT OSCAR at Asolo Repertory Theatre

I am on a journey of not only seeing shows that I have never seen before, but also ones that I have never heard of before. This is rare with someone with extensive theatre knowledge but such was the case at the Asolo Repertory Theatre. The stage was set for a touching exploration of one of the 20th century's most fascinating figures: Oscar Levant. "Good Night, Oscar," directed by the talented Peter Amster, is a masterful blend of humor, poignancy, and insight into the life of a man who oscillated between brilliance and despair. This compelling one-act play unfolds without an intermission, allowing the audience to immerse themselves fully in the rhythm of Levant's life.



The narrative takes us through Levant's tumultuous existence as a pianist, composer, and a man plagued by mental health struggles. The story is encapsulated in a single night in the year 1958, where Levant prepares for his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." As he grapples with his personal demons, the audience witnesses a vivid portrayal of his interactions with friends, family, and the ever-watchful public. Through witty banter and poignant flashbacks, we learn about his complicated relationships with not only the entertainment industry but also with his own sense of identity and belonging.



One of the most remarkable aspects of the production is the extraordinary chemistry among the cast. Max Roll, who takes on the role of Oscar Levant, captivates the audience with his dynamic presence. Supported by an equally talented ensemble, each actor adds depth and richness to their roles, crafting a tapestry of relationships that feels both authentic and deeply engaging. The interplay between Roll and his co-stars showcases a seamless rapport, allowing the audience to delve into the emotional undercurrents that define Levant's journey.



Max Roll's portrayal of Oscar Levant is nothing short of sensational. From the outset, he embodies Levant's wit and charm, effortlessly delivering sharp one-liners that evoke laughter, even as they hint at the underlying sadness. Roll skillfully navigates the complexities of Levant's character, shifting from moments of clever humor to vulnerable introspection with grace and ease. His ability to portray the fine line between genius and madness resonates profoundly, leaving a lasting impression long after the curtain falls. Every glance, every gesture, exudes authenticity, inviting the audience into the mind of a man who is both celebrated and tormented.



Under Peter Amster's direction, the character development in "Good Night, Oscar" is robust and engaging. Amster's vision for the play emphasizes the layers of Oscar's persona, deftly weaving together moments of levity with instances of raw emotional depth. The direction ensures that the pacing of the show remains fluid, making it easy for the audience to stay invested in Oscar's story. Each scene flows seamlessly into the next, creating a captivating narrative arc that maintains momentum while allowing for reflective pauses that encourage audience introspection.



The decision to present the show without an intermission contributes to the immersive experience. The uninterrupted flow creates a sense of urgency and intimacy, allowing the audience to feel the weight of Levant’s struggles as they unfold in real time. It also mirrors the relentless nature of Levant's own life, where the highs and lows blurred into one continuous journey. The audience is swept away by the rhythm of the performance, making the emotional impact of the story all the more profound.



"Good Night, Oscar" stands as a testament to the power of theatrical storytelling. With its strong character development led by Peter Amster, the sensational performance by Max Roll, and the compelling chemistry of the cast, the production embodies the attributes of a solid theatrical performance. This poignant narrative invites audiences not just to witness Oscar Levant's life, but to feel it—an experience that lingers beyond the final bow. As I experienced this unknown show, I can't help but reflect on the brilliance of a man who, even in his darkest moments, could illuminate the world around him through music and wit.

"Good Night, Oscar” runs through April 26. Tickets and more information can be found at asolorep.org

