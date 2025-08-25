Review: A BAND CALLED HONALEE at Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“A Band Called Honalee”'s performance is filled with poignant moments that pay tribute to a bittersweet era in American history. The fusion of gentle acoustic guitars and exquisite harmonies creates a mesmerizing atmosphere that captivates listeners. They invite the crowd to join in on familiar melodies and discover hidden gems that evoke emotions of fondness and longing for a bygone era marked by warmth and compassion, in a time when “Groovy” and “Dig it” were just the thing (I think we should bring these back).

Engaging the audience with delightful banter, the performers skillfully unravel the intricate narrative of how the music of the 60s emerged amidst the backdrop of a changing world. They playfully quiz listeners, inviting them to reflect on the intersection of folk music and Rock 'n' Roll, showcasing how these seemingly contrasting genres intertwined and enriched each other in beautiful harmony. In the first act, there is an utterly impressive melody that combines hits from both genres, creating a mesmerizing memory that lingers still.

The audience engagement and the narratives woven through the songs made this show a delight. The range of emotions evoked, from happiness to sadness, which is quite uncommon yet was deeply impactful. It was heartening to see a sense of unity and joy among the audience, and it inspires hope that we can carry this same spirit beyond the walls of this performance. The songs, with their intended messages of connection and positivity, could serve as beacons of light in our own journeys forward. If we could hold onto and prolong the feelings of joy and ease invoked by these songs, it is likely that all of us would see improvements in our well-being and overall happiness in our lives.

"A Band Called Honalee" is a heartwarming musical ensemble featuring Michael Grieve, Brian Ott, Sigrid Wise, and Geoffrey Neuman on Bass. The profound bond between their voices is striking, indicating their long-standing journey of crafting harmonies together. While each artist shines individually, Brian Ott's expressive vocals truly captivate hearts. Yet, their collective power as a group truly sets them aglow. Their shared passion and genuine love for the music they create is palpable in every note they sing, making their performances truly special.

“A Band Called Honalee” is playing at Florida Studio Theatre through October 26th in the Goldstein Cabaret. Tickets are available for Matinee and Evening shows at A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary...and friends - Florida Studio Theatre

