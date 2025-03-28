Photos: First Look At Sarasota Jewish Theatre's LOST IN YONKERS

The production runs from March 19 to March 30 at the Sarasota Jewish Theatre.
Lost in Yonkers is a poignant drama by Neil Simon that captures the complexities of family life in 1940s New York. The story revolves around two brothers, navigating their challenging upbringing under the strict watch of their grandmother while their father grapples with the struggles of providing for them. As they confront loss and resilience, the play intertwines humor and heartbreak, offering a rich portrayal of love and sacrifice within a family.
Directed by SJT Artistic Director Carole Kleinberg, the cast includes Josephine Phoenix, Carolyn Michel, Michael Raver, Aaron Garcia De Leon, Declan Moyer, Scott Ehrenpreis and Jill Schroeder.
Photo credit: Jamie Butrum
Josephine Phoenix, Aaron Garcia De Leon, Declan Moyer and Scott Ehrenpreis
Declan Moyer, Aaron Garcia De Leon and Josephine Phoenix
Michael Raver and Josephine Phoenix
Aaron Garcia De Leon, Declan Moyer and Jill Schroeder
